Registration Open for NAWCAD Industry Day

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Monday, March 29, 2021 · Leave a Comment

The Patuxent Partnership and the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division have opened registration for the next NAWCAD Industry Day to be held April 20.

The virtual program will be offered from 9 am to noon.

Register and tune in to hear updates from NAWCAD’s leadership. The schedule for the event will be available soon.

The event is free to all attendees. Register here.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.