Rebels & Redcoats @ Piney Point

Rebels & Redcoats: A Southern Maryland Revolutionary War family event will be held Saturday, April 6, from 10am to 5pm at Piney Point Lighthouse Museum & Historic Park. The St. Mary’s County Historical Society is helping to publicize the event.

Rebels & Redcoats is a free event commemorating the American War for Independence as it happened in St. Mary’s County and Southern Maryland. The event will be held near the site of the Battle of St. George Island – the only Revolutionary War battle to occur in Maryland.

Exhibits and displays by other organizations related to area local 18th-century history will be on hand, along with musket and cannon fire demonstrations, distaff cooking and games, food truck, beer truck, Tobacco Barn Distillery, educational and period programing, kids and family activities, reenactors, period encampment, military demonstrations, live fire drills, and much more.

Visitors can experience life in camp for Maryland’s Revolutionary War soldiers and militiamen. Visit their tents, learn about what they wore and carried, join the militia for a rifle drill, and listen to some military music, along with more period fun.

Event parking will be off site at Piney Point Elementary and free shuttles will transport visitors to the event at Piney Point Lighthouse Museum.

For more information, call 301-994-1471 or click here.

