Rain Barrel & Composting Workshop

Saturday, July 29, 2023

Register now for the St. Mary’s County’s Department of Public Works & Transportation and University of Maryland Extension for an Environmental Stewardship Event, featuring workshops on rain barrels and composting on Saturday, August 19, 2023, from 10am to noon at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds in Leonardtown.

Registration is required by August 15, 2023, and space is limited. The workshops are free to attend, and participants will also have the opportunity to purchase both rain barrels and compost bins at the following discounted costs:

Rain barrel (St. Mary’s County resident): $30

Rain barrel (Non-resident): $60

Add-on flexible downspout connector (brown, white, tan, or green): $10

Add-on brass watering can spigot: $8

Compost Bin (St. Mary’s County resident): $17

Compost Bin (Non-resident): $34

For more information or to register, contact Caroline DiGiovanni at [email protected] or at 240-309-4189.