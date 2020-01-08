Radio-Controlled Model Aircraft on Display

The St. Mary’s County Regional Airport is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year with numerous events throughout 2020.

It’s next upcoming event is an indoor display of radio-controlled model aircraft, along with flight simulators, indoor small drone flight demos, and info on the UAS4STEM program. Hosted by Patuxent Aeromodelers RC Club, part of the Academy of Model Aeronautics (AMA).

“Remote-controlled model aircraft make a great hobby and may also lead to becoming a manned aircraft pilot, commercial drone pilot, mechanic, or engineer,” said Jim Alexander, chairman of the Airport Advisory Board.

Admission is free to the aircraft display and demonstrations will be open 9 am to 2 pm on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the St. Mary’s County Airport Terminal Building at 44200 Airport Road, California, MD 20619.

For more information on the opportunities at the growing technology park at St. Mary’s County Regional Airport, contact Ken Reed of S. Hung Aero at kreed@tqci.net, St. Mary’s County Regional Airport, 44174 Airport Road, California, MD 20619

To learn more about S. Hunt Aero, visit its Leader member page.