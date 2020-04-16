Quarantine Doesn’t Stop Creativity

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, April 16, 2020 · Leave a Comment

Quarantine got you stir crazy? Or perhaps your creative side has emerged?

The St. Mary’s County Library and the St. Mary’s County Arts Council are accepting content for “Quaranzine,” a collection of creative works from members of the community who have been documenting how they have responded to this strange time that we find ourselves in.

All ages are welcome and encouraged to submit work; keep in mind that content should be appropriate for a wide audience and applicable to the topic.

The St. Mary’s County Library will host this e-gallery, along with a partnership with the St. Mary’s County Arts Council, and will be accepting the following submissions:

Art — images of your work of any media

Writing — Essays, poetry, fiction, Top Ten lists, reviews, etc. (500 words or fewer)

Visual tutorials — “how to do” – drawing, painting, music, sewing, etc.

Comics, anime, etc.

Photography

Recipes, and more!

Click here to submit and also for full details and guidelines.

