Public Art Ideas Sought for LP Park

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, July 15, 2023 · Leave a Comment

Be part of crafting a vision for public art at Lexington Manor Passive Park.

Join the St. Mary’s County Arts Council and its planning consultants to build upon community ideas about public art that were shared in the Lexington Manor Passive Park Master Plan.

Stop by the Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions interpretive center from 6 to 7:30pm Wednesday, July 19, to hear updates regarding the master plan and to share ideas.

The center is 21675 S. Coral Drive in Lexington Park, MD. Parking is available at nearby Lancaster Park at 21550 Willows Road.

The project is supported in part by the Maryland State Arts Council, St. Mary’s County Arts Council, and St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks.

Learn more about Lexington Manor Passive Park here. View the park master plan here.

Questions? Email St. Mary’s County Arts Council at [email protected].