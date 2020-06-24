Project SCOPE Helps Master Security Clearance Process

The Patuxent Partnership reminds job seekers that security clearances are essential to many jobs in Southern Maryland, and TPP is publicizing a Fort Meade Alliance program — Project SCOPE — designed to provide the tools to help students from middle school through college, as well as transitioning military veterans and others, to understand, navigate, and master the security clearance process.

Maryland is a hub of intelligence, technology, engineering, and bioscience industries for the US. To stay competitive, the state will need new hires for all the positions being created and those that will be left vacant when other employees retire. Many of these positions will require applicants to obtain security clearances.

In 2009, at the forefront of efforts to help businesses and the government fill this need, the Fort Meade Alliance debuted Project SCOPE (Security Clearance Overview and Preparation Education).

Originally envisioned as a way to help secondary and college students understand the good decisions they would need to make to remain eligible for security clearances, Project SCOPE has since expanded to provide help for transitioning workers and veterans.

The Fort Meade Alliance mission is to promote Fort George G. Meade as a growing regional economic asset and provide impact to the region with targeted programs and initiatives. Among its priorities, the volunteer-based nonprofit is dedicated to tackling the education and workforce needs in the Fort Meade region.

