Program at Library to Offer Legal Aid Help

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, November 3, 2023 · Leave a Comment

Lexington Park Library will be hosting Maryland Legal Aid for a variety of legal services for people with qualifying income and seniors. The event will be held from noon to 2pm Thursday, November 16.

Walk-ins only. First come, first served.

The library is at 21677 FDR Blvd. in Lexington Park, MD.