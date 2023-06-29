Plenty to See & Do at Pax River Museum

The Pax River Naval Air Museum is excited to be hosting a number of fun-filled events for the summer. The events are open to everyone of all ages and allow the community to have a more immersive experience in the museum.

There is an admission fee for most events.

PRNAM serves as the link between the US Navy’s missions at the Naval Air Station Patuxent River and the community defined by those missions.

The museum sits in an enviable location with an inspiring story perfectly suited to the technological preoccupations of our era. PRNAM is unique in terms of its collections and mission, which are focused on the research, development, test, and evaluation environment as well as experimental concepts that never made it to the fleet.

The museum also houses artifacts and simulators, films, and books spanning the history of naval aviation, as well as 26 one-of-a-kind aircraft.

Current hours of operation are 10am to 5pm Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5pm Sundays. The museum is at 22156 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, MD.