Play Golf & Raise Money for Scholarships

Posted by Lexi Leader on Monday, October 9, 2023

The 27th annual Scholarship Fund Golf Tournament will be held Friday, October 13, 2023, at the Wicomico Shores Golf Course.

Proceeds from the event support the youth scholarship program providing children of St. Mary’s County the opportunity to participate in Department of Recreation & Parks’ summer camps, sports, and other programs throughout the year at a discounted rate.

In its 26-year history, this event has generated over $185,000.

The tournament registration fee is $340 and includes greens/carts fee for four golfers, breakfast, lunch, drinks on the course, and door prize entry. The event includes a best ball format with opportunities to participate in various raffles, closest to the pin, longest drive, and other contests. Join in for a day of fun to help give local youth a chance to experience recreation.

Registration is available here.

R&P is seeking additional community support from local businesses to supply door prize sponsorships, which can include but are not limited to, gift certificates, and item donations.

For more information, email Darrick Sesker at [email protected] or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1830.