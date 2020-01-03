Photography Show Runs Until Jan. 15

Daniel Mumbert @danmumbert; Wednesday Davis @catmospheres; Drew Hyde @dhphotoconcepts; Jenn Dorsey @badwolf1515; and Jeremy Scarbrough @jks_imagery

Lexington Park Library Art Gallery,

with the support of St. Mary’s County Arts Council,

presents Out N’ About in St. Mary’s County until Jan. 15

Featuring photos captured by local Instagram artists Jeremy Scarbrough, Jenn Dorsey, Daniel Mumbert, Wednesday Davis, and Drew Hyde while “Out & About” in St. Mary’s County.

The photography show opened December 1 and will run through Wednesday, January 15, 2020.

Billed as One Show; Five Photographers, the exhibit is further testimony to the Lexington Park Library Art Gallery’s visionary, Candy Cummings.

Ms. Cummings, a Lexington Park artist, had a vision to create an exhibit space in the Lexington Park Library, which would display the artwork of local artists.

The library board agreed that this would enhance the library experience by exposing library customers to the beauty and power of original art.

In 2005, the Lexington Park Library Art Gallery was created and through Ms. Cummings’ hard work and dedication her vision became a reality.

In 2014, the St. Mary’s County Arts Council agreed to take over the coordination of the gallery and Ms. Cummings donated funds to create an Arts Council Library Gallery Fund which will provide for its ongoing support.

Those interested in displaying their art in the Lexington Park Library Art Gallery should contact Nell Elder at info@smcart.org or 240-309-4061.

Make art part of your next library visit. Check out the library website for other programs and events.

To learn more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

