Pax Showcases Enviro Restorations

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, July 12, 2023

The Navy, in coordination with the US Environmental Protection Agency and the Maryland Department of the Environment, is holding an open posterboard session to answer questions about its Environmental Restoration Program.

Drop in at any time between 5:30 and 7:30 pm on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at the Lexington Park Public Library (21677 FDR Boulevard, Lexington Park, MD).

You will have an opportunity to talk one-on-one with project team members from the Navy and federal and state agencies; view maps and photos of environmental work at NAS Patuxent River, Webster Field, and NRC Solomons; meet community members serving on the Restoration Advisory Board; and learn about opportunities to stay informed or to participate.

For more information, please contact Patrick Gordon, NAS Patuxent River Public Affairs, at [email protected] or 301-757-3343.

