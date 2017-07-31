Pax Partnership Plans Networking Event

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Monday, July 31, 2017 · Leave a Comment

The Patuxent Partnership wants young professionals in the region to #Connect. The organization will host a social and networking event from 4:30 to 6:30 pm Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, at its office at 22335 Exploration Drive in Lexington Park, Maryland.

Drop in after work for an evening to connect with like-minded peers in the area, get to know seasoned pros, and be inspired by motivated new talent. Who knows what opportunities might ignite?

The dress code? Come as you are. No ties.

There is no cost to attend, but advanced registration is requested.

To register for the Aug. 10 networking event, click here.

Other Upcoming Events

Updates on Patuxent River will be provided in a briefing by RADM Charles Rock, Commandant of Naval District Washington, from 8 to 9:30 am Wednesday, Aug. 30, at the Southern Maryland Higher Education Center in Center Hall, Building 2 at 44219 Airport Road in California, Maryland.

Check-in and coffee begin at 7:30 a.m. Advanced registration is requested to manage catering and seating. There is no cost for the program. Register here.

Keep an eye for details and registration information for these events:

The Arctic Domain & National Security

Patuxent Defense Forum

September 13

Poseidon & Triton: Welcome to the Family

Association of Naval Aviation Panel

September 21

Introduction to NAWCAD & Patuxent River

with Leslie Taylor

Executive Director, NAWCAD; Deputy Assistant Commander for Test and Evaluation, NAVAIR

September (to be announced)

About The Patuxent Partnership

TPP fosters collaboration and the sharing of knowledge and expertise across a diverse network that includes government, industry, and academia. The Partnership also supports STEM education and workforce development within the local community including hosting programs of interest to NAVAIR, NAWCAD, and the broader DoD community.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.