Pax Partnership Elects New Board of Directors
The Patuxent Partnership recently elected its 2020-2021 Board of Directors.
The following new board members were chosen at the October 22 board meeting:
- Doug Belvin, Smartronix
- Dale Moore, PhD, The Moore Group, LLC
- Mike Morgan, Booz Allen Hamilton
- Gene Townsend, GT Financial Services
The following 2020-2021 board officers were voted in at the November 12 meeting.
- Ray Wernecke, President, PSI Pax Inc.
- Jackie Marsteller, Vice President, Brillient Corporation
- Kal Leikach, Secretary, Sabre Systems
- Ed Rule, Member at Large, Naval Systems, Inc.
- Gene Townsend, Treasurer, GT Financial Services
- Other TPP Board of Directors continuing their service include:
- Chuck Angus, Raytheon Technologies
- Mike DeManss, DeManss Consulting
- Heidi Fleming, Lockheed Martin
- Chris Kaselemis, St. Mary’s County Department of Economic Development
- Gary Kessler, Kessler Integrated Systems Solutions
- RADM Bert Johnston, USN (ret) (Board president emeritus)
- Ron Oblen, Guidehouse Federal
- Tom Phelan, KBR
- Matt Scassero, UMD UAS Test Site
- Leslie Taylor, NAWCAD (DON Liaison)
- Linda Vassallo, Calvert County Government
- Michael Wick, PhD, St. Mary’s College of Maryland
TPP’s Board of Directors attend monthly board meetings, participate in TPP programs and events, support TPP initiatives, and represent the TPP mission within the community.
About The Patuxent Partnership
The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.
