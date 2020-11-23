Pax Partnership Elects New Board of Directors

The Patuxent Partnership recently elected its 2020-2021 Board of Directors.

The following new board members were chosen at the October 22 board meeting:

Doug Belvin, Smartronix

Dale Moore, PhD, The Moore Group, LLC

Mike Morgan, Booz Allen Hamilton

Gene Townsend, GT Financial Services

The following 2020-2021 board officers were voted in at the November 12 meeting.

Ray Wernecke, President, PSI Pax Inc.

Jackie Marsteller, Vice President, Brillient Corporation

Kal Leikach, Secretary, Sabre Systems

Ed Rule, Member at Large, Naval Systems, Inc.

Gene Townsend, Treasurer, GT Financial Services

Other TPP Board of Directors continuing their service include:

Chuck Angus, Raytheon Technologies

Mike DeManss, DeManss Consulting

Heidi Fleming, Lockheed Martin

Chris Kaselemis, St. Mary’s County Department of Economic Development

Gary Kessler, Kessler Integrated Systems Solutions

RADM Bert Johnston, USN (ret) (Board president emeritus)

Ron Oblen, Guidehouse Federal

Tom Phelan, KBR

Matt Scassero, UMD UAS Test Site

Leslie Taylor, NAWCAD (DON Liaison)

Linda Vassallo, Calvert County Government

Michael Wick, PhD, St. Mary’s College of Maryland

TPP’s Board of Directors attend monthly board meetings, participate in TPP programs and events, support TPP initiatives, and represent the TPP mission within the community.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

