Message from the Cap’n is a compilation of fishing advice, waterman and weather insights, Chesapeake lore, and ordinary malarkey from the folks who keep their feet wet in the Potomac and St. Mary’s rivers.

Check the current salinity and temperature here: Potomac – PL | Chesapeake Bay Interpretive Buoy System

Crab prices steadily dropped off after Labor Day. Crabs now are $80 for males (6 inches and up) and $35 for number two males and females (sooks) off the boat. And oyster harvesters began gearing up for the fall and winter fishery.

The oyster season in Maryland opened Oct. 1, 2025, this season and will run through March 31, 2026. However, the water temperature is still high, and th e Chesapeake’s oysters have not fattened up yet.

Additionally, the oysters this year evidently spawned late (reproduced), and many are suffering the stress of the warm climate conditions.

The season opens later now than in the past. “Oyster season in the months with R” used to be the norm, but conservation efforts and disease have dictated some changes to that meme. As a conservation measure, September was dropped from the oyster season decades ago. The oyster season now begins each year October 1. But drought and warm temperatures still prevailed at the start of the 2025/26 winter season.



Oysters will always bring more money during the holiday markets of Thanksgiving and Christmas. But there are many variables that determine the value of a bushel of oysters. Supply and demand are critical, but other factors are involved as well.

Commercial fishing business is suffering like many businesses in America. The cost of doing business is constantly going up while dealing with market uncertainty. There are plenty of oysters in Louisiana and Texas to compete with the Chesapeake Bay oyster. Many times, these oysters are fatter than ours and that helps suppress our local markets.

The number of oysters in a bushel impacts the price. The amount of shell, mussels, or sea grapes attached to those oysters also plays a significant role in pricing.

The final determination is the yield of pints per bushel when shucked or opened for market. A bushel that ends up yielding 3 to 4 pints off the knife is worth $35 to $40, whereas a bushel yielding 5 to 6 pints per bushel will average $50 or more.

The business is very complex and regulated by the whims of nature. The profit margin at times is derived by how much fresh water can be sold with them.

Look closely at the next jar of oysters you buy and see how freely they might be swimming. And if the liquor in the jar is turning brown, find a jar with clear liquor to purchase.

********SUPPORT THE CHESAPEAKE BAY , BUY LOCAL********