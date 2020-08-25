Overdose Awareness Event Goes Virtual

Join Beacon of Hope Recovery and Wellness Center of Walden for its virtual International Overdose Awareness Day event at 5 pm Monday, August 31.

Beacon of Hope holds an annual community event on August 31 to observe Overdose Awareness Day. This year, as part of its safety practices around COVID-19, the group is marking the day with the community virtually and with the delivery of support information and mementos.

Talking about overdoses could save a life. Join the event on your laptop, computer, or smartphone. The event will feature speakers sharing their experiences of loss due to overdose.

This year, Beacon of Hope is asking people to join them in a yard sign displaying the words “Don’t let the day go by without doing something about overdose.” The signs also offer a blank space at the bottom to write a personal message. This could include a loved one’s name, a hashtag like #endthestigma, or anything that applies to overdose awareness or encourages recovery.

Signs and informational support and memento bags can be picked up at Beacon or delivered. Send a private message on Facebook or call or text 240-298-0212.

Those who are interested in speaking should call or text 240-298-0212 or email contact@firstrecoverysomd.org by August 28.

Join the gathering this way:

Type in the url zoom.us

When using a smartphone, you need to download the Zoom app

Click on “Join Meeting”

Type in the meeting code ID 728 9773 5395 and the password is 12345

Or

Call 415-762-9988 and use the above meeting ID and password

The St. Mary’s County Health Department collaborates each year with Beacon of Hope on its International Overdose Awareness Day project.

About Beacon of Hope

Walden is a group of mental health and addiction treatment centers in Southern Maryland. They empower their clients through personalized programs.

Recovery coaches and recovery support associates facilitate this community spot operated by Walden Behavioral Health. Peer support, a snack, a computer work station, Wii, tv, movies, games, art supplies, and diverse groups for All Kinds of Recovery such as Fit for Recovery, Meditation Sharing Circle, Me. Healthier, Faces of Recovery and Wellness Circles, as well as a weekly SMART Recovery and Family and Friends meetings are all available. They are also a host site for local 12 step meetings (unaffiliated with Beacon) and sometimes for wellness classes such as smoking cessation.

Beacon of Hope is at 21770 FDR Blvd. in Lexington Park.

For more information about Walden Behavioral Health, visit its Leader member page.