Overdose Awareness Day Vigil Planned

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 · Leave a Comment

(Pixabay photo by BruceEmmerling)

Join the St. Mary’s County Health Department and Beacon of Hope at Church of the Ascension in Lexington Park on August 31 for a gathering to educate, comfort, and advocate on behalf of those who have survived overdose, been lost to overdose, and community members who care about these struggles.

The group will be together from 6 to 8pm at this free event.

The gathering includes a memory walk, sharing circle, and opportunities to share/exchange resource information.

If you would like to send an image of a loved one lost, email [email protected]. Feel free to call or text 240-808-1875 for more information.

The church is at 21641 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, MD.