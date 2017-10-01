Outpatient Lab Services Now Offered in Hospital

Beginning Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, outpatient lab services at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, will be moved into the main hospital.

There will no longer be laboratory services offered in the Outpatient Pavilion. Patients who need blood work or specimen collections should sign in at the front desk in the hospital’s main lobby.

Not all insurances are accepted at the hospital laboratory and it is recommended patients contact their insurance providers prior to visiting. All insurances are accepted at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital’s laboratory centers at the Belmont Building in Leonardtown and at the Chesapeake Charter School in Lexington Park, MD. All locations accept walk-ins for general blood testing, but appointments will be required for glucose tolerance tests, semen analysis and DNA testing. The last specimen collection is performed 15 minutes prior to closing at each site.

Laboratory Center at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital 25500 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650 301-475-6133 PHONE 301-475-6165 FAX 7 am to 6 pm, Monday-Friday; 7 am to noon, Saturday

Laboratory Center at the Belmont Building 23000 Moakley Street, Suite 103, Leonardtown, MD 20650 301-475-2494 PHONE 301-475-8388 FAX 7 am to 5 pm, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday; 7 am to 4 pm, Wednesday; 7 am to 12 pm, Friday Office closed from noon to 1 pm

Laboratory Center at the Chesapeake Charter School 20945 Great Mills Road, Suite 202, Lexington Park, MD 20653 301-866-1464 PHONE 301-862-9575 FAX 7 am to 4:15 pm, Monday – Friday; Office closed from 12 to 1 pm

Visit MedStarStMarys.org/Laboratory for more information.

About MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital

MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital (MSMH) is a full-service community hospital, delivering state-of-the-art emergency, acute inpatient and outpatient care in Leonardtown, Maryland. Nestled in a waterside community, MedStar St. Mary’s provides advanced technology with a dedication to excellence in all services provided. The not-for-profit hospital has been named among the nation’s Top 100 Hospitals and is an eight-time recipient of the prestigious Delmarva Medicare Excellence Award. In addition, MSMH received the Maryland Performance Excellence award at the Platinum level in 2014 – the highest in the state. The staff is committed to providing quality and compassionate medical care for all patients by coupling innovation with the hospital’s outstanding team of medical staff members, associates, and volunteers.

For more information and one-click access to a full list of resources available at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, visit their Leader Page.