Oral Histories of the Flat Tops Available

The St. Mary’s County Historical Society has available oral histories of the Lexington Manor housing development, also known as the Flat Tops.

Lexington Manor was built in 1944 to house the influx of workers flocking to the county to build the new Patuxent River Naval Air Station.

There is perhaps no better way to learn history than through the personal recollections of those who were part of it. The Historical Society recognizes the importance of these personal recollections and desires to make available several collections of oral histories relating to St. Mary’s County.

In the Flat Tops collection, eight former residents tell in their own words what this neighborhood and its community meant to them. The collection was sponsored by the St. Mary’s County commissioners in order to preserve the history of significant development in the county.

There is also a collection of 85 oral histories from the United Committee for Afro-American Contributions.

In this collection, St. Mary’s County African American community members share stories that reflect the rich diversity and experiences of an important segment of the county.

Listen here.

The St. Mary’s County Historical Society is the repository of a unique collection of Maryland memorabilia and museum pieces displayed on the first floor of Tudor Hall and in the Old Jail Museum at 41625 Courthouse Drive in Leonardtown. The 18th-century Tudor Hall also serves as headquarters of the society and houses the Historical Society’s Research Center. The Historical Society is on winter break until February 14, 2024.

To learn more about the St. Mary’s Historical Society, visit its Leader member page.