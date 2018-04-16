Open Houses Planned at CSM Campuses

Participants in the upcoming College of Southern Maryland open houses can learn how to get started at CSM with less debt. Visitors can meet faculty, learn about financial aid and scholarships, receive transfer information, talk to current CSM students, and find out about athletics and other CSM clubs and organizations. The open houses are free.

Here is the schedule:

5 pm April 18. Prince Frederick Campus, Building B, Rooms 103-105, 115 J.W. Williams Road.

5 pm April 19. Leonardtown Campus, Building A, Room 206, 22950 Hollywood Road.

5 pm April 24. La Plata Campus, Fine Arts Center (FA) Building, Theatre, 8730 Mitchell Road.

Visit the college’s website for more information on the open houses.

Other Upcoming Events at CSM

CSM Renaissance Festival: “The Impostures of Scapin.” 7 pm April 20; 2 and 7 pm April 21; 3 pm April 22. College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Fine Arts (FA) Building, Theatre, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. As part of the CSM Renaissance Festival, “The Impostures of Scapin” by Moliére will be presented. The festival also includes activities, musical performances, face-painting, games, mock combat demonstrations, and more on the lawn in front of the FA lobby 10 a.m.-4 p.m., April 21 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m., April 22. Cost is $10 for the play, with other festival activities being free admission with food, purchases and games priced by vendors. In addition, CSM Children’s Theatre will present a free production of “Around the World in 8 Plays” at 4 p.m. both April 21 and 22 at the outdoor stage on the lawn between the FA and LR buildings. bxoffc@csmd.edu, 301-934-7828.

CSM Children’s Theatre: “Around the World in 8 Plays.” 4 pm April 21 and 22. College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, outdoor stage on lawn between FA and LR buildings, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. “Around the World in 8 Plays” takes the audience around the world to explore forgotten myths and unusual legends in eight fast-paced and hilarious tales filled with magic, mystery, and morals. The two performances are free and are a part of CSM’s Renaissance Festival activities. bxoffc@csmd.edu, 301-934-7828.

CSM Fall Registration Opens. April 23-27. All campuses. Fall registration opens April 23 for returning CSM students with 45+ credits; on April 24 for returning students with 30+ credits, on April 25 for returning students with 15+ credits, on April 26 for returning students with 1+ credit and on April 27 for new students.

