Oh Snap! DNR Photo Contest Winners

Posted by Jack Russell on Thursday, October 5, 2023 · Leave a Comment

The grand prize winner of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources annual photo contest is Dallin Johnson of Huntingtown for his photograph of a gray tree frog.

The 2023 Maryland Natural Resource Photo Contest winners have been selected.

This year’s grand prize package includes $500, a Maryland State Park and Trail Passport, free entry into next year’s contest, and five copies of the 2023 calendar with the winning image displayed on the cover. In addition to the overall grand prize winner, the judges selected first through third place winners in four seasonal categories — winter, spring, summer, and fall.

This year’s contest received more than 1,300 photos.

The department thanks all the photographers that submitted photos to this year’s contest. Photos are integral to outreach on the website and other print and digital publications. Photographers are given credit if their photo is used by the department for any purpose.

Here are the winners: