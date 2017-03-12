Nursing Students Inducted Into Honor Society

Fifteen nursing students were inducted into Alpha Omega, CSM’s chapter of the Organization for Associate Degree Nursing Alpha Delta Nu Honor Society, including, front row from left, Eileen Parry, Dylan Pauley, Rachel Kagle, Amanda Mason, Megan Attick, Maria Davenport, and Ashleigh Maloney and, in back, Rebecca Mueller, Erin Park, Michaela Friason, Hannah Heathman, Holly Miller, Sana Qureshi, Naomi Logue, and Dana Stewart.

Fifteen nursing students have been inducted into the associate nursing degree honor society at the College of Southern Maryland.

Linda Goodman, clinical simulation coordinator, called them “15 of our finest students” at a ceremony on the college’s La Plata Campus recently, where she served as the mistress of ceremonies as each of the second-year students was called forward to receive a pin and an honor cord that they will also wear when they graduate this spring.

Student Amanda Mason of Lexington Park, one of the inductees and incoming president of Alpha Omega, CSM’s chapter of the Organization for Associate Degree Nursing Alpha Delta Nu Honor Society, spoke during the event about the history of CSM’s chapter.

Ms. Mason told about the service project the 15 inductees designed and carried out as part of their activities leading up to the induction. For the project, students put together a comprehensive presentation on CSM’s nursing program, which they gave to hundreds of biomedical students at La Plata and Thomas Stone high schools.

“We broke down the process for them, from start to finish, from applying to the college all the way to sitting for the NCLEX,” Ms. Mason said, referring to the nurse’s licensing exam. “We demonstrated a nasogastric tube insertion and discussed the reasons why a patient might require one.” At the end of the presentation, students answered questions from the high school audience.

“Our hearts were in it, and it showed,” Ms. Mason said of the project.

To be inducted into the honor society, nursing students become provisional members at the beginning of their third semester of study. They must maintain a cumulative 3.0 grade point average, earn a B or higher in all courses required for the nursing program with no previous nursing course failures, and always reflect sound moral and ethical values with professionalism and integrity of the highest caliber.

The newest members of CSM’s Alpha Omega Chapter of the OADN Alpha Delta Nu Honor Society in addition to Ms. Mason are Megan Attick, Maria Davenport, Michaela Friason, Hannah Heathman, Rachel Kagle, Naomi Logue, Ashleigh Maloney, Holly Miller, Rebecca Mueller, Erin Park, Eileen Parry, Dylan Pauley, Sana Qureshi, and Dana Stewart.

CSM faculty advisers for the Alpha Omega chapter of Alpha Delta Nu are nursing professors Janice Bonham, Lynn Kennedy, and Dr. Karen Russell.

Alpha Omega chapter of Alpha Delta Nu was established to promote scholarship and academic excellence in the profession of nursing. “The objective of the OADN Alpha Delta Nu Nursing Honor Society shall be to recognize the academic excellence of students in the study of Associate Degree Nursing,” according to the honor society’s website. “The society shall encourage the pursuit of advance degrees in the profession of nursing as well as continuing education as a life-long professional responsibility. Additionally, the society shall participate in the recruitment of qualified individuals into the profession of nursing.”

For more information on CSM’s nursing program, visit CSM’s nursing website. To view photos from the event, visit the college’s portfolio website.

For more about the College of Southern Maryland, visit its Leader member page.