Noise Advisory: Supersonic Flights Aug. 17

Residents of communities along the Eastern Shore of Maryland and Delaware coastline are advised that potential sonic boom generating events are scheduled to take place on Monday, August 17, 2020, between the hours of noon and 2 pm within the Test Track in the Atlantic Warning Area located east of the Delmarva Peninsula over the Atlantic Ocean.

These events could produce a single loud booming noise per flight event that may be heard by nearby residents.

As with all operations, Naval Air Station Patuxent River takes precautions to lessen the impact of testing activities on the community.

For more information, call 1-866-819-9028.

Also be advised that noise-generating testing events are scheduled to take place through August 24, 2020, between the hours of 8 am and 8 pm.

Pilots at NAS Pax will be conducting Field Carrier Landing Practices events with helicopters.

FCLPs are simulated carrier landings conducted to prepare the pilot to land safely on an aircraft carrier. The practices consist of series of touch-and-go maneuvers, “bounces.” Airspeed, altitude and power are all precisely choreographed in order for a pilot to approach the ship within an acceptable window to land on the deck safely.

Residents may notice increased noise levels due to these operations.