No Kid Sleeps on the Floor in Our Town

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, February 27, 2020

Sleep in Heavenly Peace volunteers build, deliver, and assemble beds for children in Southern Maryland ages 3 to 17 who don’t have a bed of their own — so that no kid sleeps on the floor in our town.

That’s the mission and volunteers are encouraged to join the effort. The next build day is March 14, 2020, at the St. Mary’s County Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace at 21797 North Coral Drive in Lexington Park, MD.

No experience is needed. The beds are an easy-to-follow design built to last. No woodworking experience is needed. Inexperienced volunteers are trained and supervised. All power tools and hand tools are provided.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a nonprofit that builds the beds. The St. Mary’s County chapter focuses on these children in St. Mary’s and southern Calvert counties. It’s estimated 2% to 3% of children are without a bed of their own, which means potentially 3,000 children in this area.

All beds are delivered with new bedding – a pillow, twin sheets, and a comforter. All sponsorship money is tax-deductible, remains local, and goes toward improving the well-being of kids in Southern Maryland.

The group’s bed request line is open, says Deborah Faller, the indefatigable co-president with her husband Gary Faller. If you know someone who needs a bed, put your request in via the link.

The organization is in need of monetary donations for lumber and mattresses; donations of new bedding: pillows, twin sheets, and comforters; volunteers to cut, sand, drill, assemble, stain, and deliver beds. With generous donations and a few volunteers, the group’s provide needy children with safe, comfortable places to Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

DROP OFF LOCATIONS for NEW pillows, NEW twin sheets, NEW twin comforters, and gift cards:

James A. Forrest Career & Technology Center, 24005 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown

24005 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown Evergreen Elementary, 43765 Evergreen Way, California

43765 Evergreen Way, California Greenview Knolls Elementary School, 45711 Military Lane, Great Mills

45711 Military Lane, Great Mills Hospice of St. Mary’s, 44724 Hospice Lane, Callaway

44724 Hospice Lane, Callaway Lettie Marshall Dent Elementary School, 37840 New Market Turner Road, Mechanicsville

37840 New Market Turner Road, Mechanicsville Toby’s Barber Shop, 21797 North Coral Drive, Lexington Park

The next build date is March 14, 2020. Volunteer registration will be posted on Sleep In Heavenly Peace St. Mary’s County Chapter’s website on March 1. Deborah Faller can be reached at deborah.faller@shpbeds.org or 844-432-2337, ext. 5949.

Thank you for your support and for liking the group on Facebook@shpStMarysCo.