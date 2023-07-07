New Tree-Planting Incentive Underway

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, July 7, 2023 · Leave a Comment

Maryland Has Pledged to Plant 5 Million Trees by 2031

The Maryland Department of Agriculture has a new tree-planting bonus for farmers and landowners who install qualifying conservation practices financed through the Maryland Agricultural Water Quality Cost-Share program. The incentive aims to help Maryland achieve its ambitious tree-planting goal to capture greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change.

“I encourage farmers to take advantage of this attractive incentive program. In addition to storing atmospheric carbon, trees provide tremendous water quality benefits for local streams and the Chesapeake Bay,” said Maryland Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “They provide a win-win for both the air and water.”

Under the new incentive program, eligible farmers will receive $2 for each new tree planted as part of an approved conservation practice that began April 1. The bonus payment will be provided when the conservation practice is fully installed. This payment is in addition to the regular cost-share rate for the qualifying practice. It is available for the following conservation practices:

Windbreak Establishment – $2 per tree plus up to 100% cost-share

Silvopasture – $2 per tree plus up to 87.5% cost-share

Riparian Forest Buffer – $2 per tree plus up to 100% cost-share

Hedgerow Planting – $2 per tree plus up to 100% cost-share

Tree and Shrub Establishment – $2 per tree plus up to 100% cost-share

Maryland has pledged to plant 5 million trees in the state by 2031 to help reduce carbon in the atmosphere and combat climate change. The department’s new tree planting bonus aims to increase farmer interest and commitment to planting trees and other forest conservation practices. Read Maryland’s plan to grow 5 million trees here.

Interested farmers should contact their local soil conservation district to apply for cost-share funding and to receive free technical assistance to install new practices. Applicants must be in good standing with the program and in compliance with Maryland’s nutrient management regulations to be eligible. Other restrictions may apply. Call the conservation grants office at 410-841-5864.