New State Record Rock Bass

Posted by Jack Russell on Friday, February 23, 2024 · Leave a Comment

(Photo courtesy Thomas Over via Maryland Department of Natural Resources)

Thomas Over Jr. of Darlington, MD, is the new state record holder for rock bass (Ambloplites rupestris) in the Chesapeake Division, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced. Over caught a 1.0-pound rock bass January 6 in the lower Susquehanna River.

Over was fishing with a light spinning rod and jigging for yellow perch when he hooked the large rock bass.

“I was throwing a tandem perch rig with BPS jig heads and Southern Pro lil Hustler 1.5-inch white/red tube in deep water,” Mr. Over said. “When I felt the ‘thump’ and started cranking, I thought I had a doubleheader of jumbo yellow perch, but to my surprise, it was a new species of fish that I did not recognize. I sent a picture to a few friends, and Paul Badders replied, ‘rock bass, and a pretty big one from the looks of it.’”

The fish measured 10.5 inches long. Its weight was determined on a certified scale at Anglers Sport Center in Annapolis, and Maryland DNR Recreational Fishing Outreach Coordinator Erik Zlokovitz confirmed the species.

The catch ties the record set by Timothy A. Adams on the Susquehanna River on May 4, 1997.

Anglers who think they have a potential record catch should download and complete a state record application and call 443-569-1398.

Read more here.