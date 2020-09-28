New Navy Goal Is a 530-Ship Fleet

Forget a 355-ship goal for the US Navy. The Pentagon is now recommending a fleet as large as 530 ships, reports Defense News. The Navy is moving toward a lighter force with many more ships but fewer aircraft carriers and large surface combatants. Earlier this month, DefSec Mark Esper had called for increased funding for ships, reports Defense News.

Ten Marine Corps F-35B Lightning IIs are onboard the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, reports The Orange County Register. They will participate in a deployment with forces from the US Navy, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands.

The US Air Force announced it is reactivating the 495th Fighter Squadron of the 48th Fighter Wing to support the F-35 mission at the Royal Air Force Lakenheath based in the UK, reports The National Interest. According to reports roughly 1,200 personnel will be deployed to operate and support two full squadrons.

The USS Carl Vinson is preparing for its F-35C and CMV-22B Ospreys to deployment on the carrier, reports USNI News. Add an extra E-2D Advanced Hawkeye and two more EA-18G Growlers and it’s a “pretty powerful combination,” said CAPT Tommy Locke, the Vinson‘s deputy air wing commander.

A coalition of 40 organizations is calling for a congressional investigation into how the Pentagon used $1 billion in coronavirus relief funds, reports The Hill.

Inspectors general on the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee are sending up red flags on COVID-19 spending, reports Federal News Network. The Small Business Administration’s IG office recently issued management alerts warning of billions of dollars potentially exposed to fraud.

The Satellite Industry Association is calling for new space traffic rules, reports Breaking Defense. The group says there could be as many as 107,671 satellites in orbit by 2029. There are now slightly fewer than 3,000.

The Department of the Army announced deployments for three brigades rotating this fall to Afghanistan, South Korea, and Europe, reports Army Times.

Nearly 50% of the Pentagon’s 24,000 workers are still teleworking, reports Defense Systems. The Pentagon is at Health Protection Condition Bravo, which would allow for an 80% occupancy rate.

Cleanup on USS Bonhomme Richard continues after a July fire that burned for almost five days, reports USNI News. The ship’s fate remains unclear.

Switzerland is deciding on the future of its fleet of fighter jets. The Swiss Air Force would like to replace its aging F/A-18 Hornet fighters, but opponents cite the fact that the country has enjoyed two centuries of peace and is surrounded by friendly countries, making new jets an unnecessary purchase, reports Popular Mechanics.

Calls to allow public servants to opt-out of President Donald Trump’s plan to defer payroll taxes until 2021 may have started to make inroads with top officials, reports Federal Times. “I think that’s a reasonable issue, if people don’t want to participate,” said TresSec Steven Mnuchin. He told members of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs that he would follow up with the Office of Management and Budget.

The Marine Corps is considering a plan in which it could close its two boot camp locations at Parris Island, NC, and in San Diego, CA, and funnel recruits to a new base where men and women would train together, reports Military.com.

The Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego might see its first female drill instructors training recruits as early as “this winter,” Marine Corps Commandant GEN David Berger said, reports Marine Corps Times.

The new Army Combat Fitness Test is yielding a dramatic gender gap, reports The Washington Post. Statistics show the 54%of the female soldiers failed compared to 7% of the men.

The Associated Press reports a Virginia woman was convicted of intentionally pointing a homemade strobe light at Navy aircraft overhead in December 2019.

Joint Base Andrews commissary was chosen as a donation site for the Chicken Soup for the Soul Pet Food Co.’s Fill A Bowl … Feed A Soul program, reports PetAge. Among those receiving donations: Capital Area Food Bank, Show Your Soft Side, Animal Welfare League of Alexandria, Animal Allied Rescue Foundation, and Saving Grace of Maryland.

MAJ GEN Greg Masiello, program executive officer for air anti-submarine warfare, assault and special mission programs at Naval Air Systems Command, will participate in a panel discussion Sept. 30 during the Potomac Officers Club’s 2020 Navy Forum, reports GovConWire.com.

Contracts:

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $245,449,719 modification (P00006) to definitize previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee undefinitized contract N00019-20-C-0037. This modification extends services and adds hours in support of engineering, maintenance, logistics manpower and material support to continue to develop, sustain and produce software builds as well as carryout developmental flight tests for the Joint Strike Fighter aircraft in support of the Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and non-Department of Defense (DoD) participants. Additionally, this modification provides unique sea trials on aircraft carriers for non-DoD participants. Work will be performed at Edwards Air Force Base, California (40%); Patuxent River, Maryland (39%); and Fort Worth, Texas (21%), and is expected to be completed in March 2022. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,673,158; fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $2,673,157; fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Air Force) funds in the amount of $373,471; fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $373,470; and non-DoD participant funds in the amount of $7,472,589 will be obligated at time of award, $746,941 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Rolls-Royce Corp., Indianapolis, Indiana, is awarded a $197,035,852 modification (P00004) to previously awarded firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery requirements contract N61340-19-D-0004. This modification exercises an option to continue to provide intermediate and depot level maintenance, logistics and engineering support for the F405-RR-401 engine and the 096 MKII Gas Turbine Starter System. Work will be performed in Kingsville, Texas (45%); Meridian, Mississippi (43%); Pensacola, Florida (11%); and Patuxent River, Maryland (1%), and is expected to be completed in September 2021. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated against individual orders as they are issued. The Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division, Orlando, Florida, is the contracting activity.

KBR Wyle Services LLC, Lexington Park, Maryland, is awarded a $92,584,262 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-reimbursable indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides in-service engineering activity and production services for various Navy identification and data link systems in support of Combat Integration and Identification Systems. Specifically, this contract provides logistics, engineering; technical management support; characterization and integration of system and sub-system components; development of training curriculum, training materials, and delivery of formal training programs; supply system management and material control; testing and repair of counter unmanned air systems; and laboratory maintenance and quality assurance. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (75%); and Lexington Park, Maryland (25%), and is expected to be completed in September 2025. No funds are being obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; three offers were received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00421-20-D-0121).

IAP Worldwide Services Inc., Cape Canaveral, Florida, is awarded a $17,908,406 modification (P00069) to previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost-reimbursable contract N00019-15-C-0120. This modification increases the contract value and provides additional funding for operational and depot spare parts and inventory replenishment in support of the E-6B Take Charge and Move Out and Airborne Command Post aircraft. Work will be performed in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (70%); Patuxent River, Maryland (10%); Bellevue, Nebraska (10%); and Fairfield, California (10%), and is expected to be completed in November 2020. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $17,610,513; and fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $297,893 will be obligated at time of award, $17,610,513 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Advantaged Solutions Inc., Washington, DC, (SP3300-20-D-0021, $265,000,000); and United Defense International LLC, Frederick, Maryland, (SP3300-20-D-0023, $265,000,000), have each been awarded a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract under solicitation SP3300-20-R-5002 for logistics modernization integration support. These were competitive acquisitions with two responses received. These are five-year contracts with no option periods. Locations of performance are inside and outside the continental US, with a Sept. 23, 2025, ordering period end date. Using customer is Defense Logistics Agency Distribution. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2025 non-automated data process capital equipment funds, sustainment, restoration and modernization capital facilities funds, automated data process capital funds and working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Distribution, New Cumberland, Pennsylvania.

Anbex Inc., Williamsburg, Virginia, has been awarded a maximum $35,007,213 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for various pharmaceutical products. This was a competitive acquisition with 16 responses received. This is a one-year base contract with nine one-year option periods. Location of performance is Virginia, with a Sept. 26, 2021, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2021 Warstopper funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE2D0-20-D-0020).

Virginia Electric and Power Co., doing business as Dominion Energy of Virginia, Richmond, Virginia, is awarded a $52,700,000 firm-fixed-price task order (N40080-20-F-9952) under General Services Administration area wide public utility contract 47PA04-18-D-0072 for the implementation of cost-effective energy conservation (ECM) measures at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia. The ECM work to be performed includes advanced meter upgrades, energy management control systems and retro commissioning and utility account management services. Work will be performed in Quantico, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by March 2045. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $10,319,692 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One proposal was received for this task order. This was a sole-source contract to Dominion Energy of Virginia pursuant to Section 2801 of Public Law 102-484 amended 10 US Code Section 2865, subsequently amended, renumbered and codified as 10 US Code Section 2913 (d) for energy management services. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Washington, Washington DC, is the contracting activity (N40080-20-F-9952).

Amentum Services Inc., Germantown, Maryland, is awarded a $7,474,906 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N64267-20-C-0058 to increase the level of effort for operations, maintenance, engineering and management services in support of Combined Tactical Training Range systems and equipment. Work will be performed in Fallon, Nevada (30%); Havelock, North Carolina (15%); Virginia Beach, Virginia (14%); Yuma, Arizona (14%); Altoona, Florida (5%); Beaufort, South Carolina (4%); Key West, Florida (4%); Manns Harbor, North Carolina (3%); Jacksonville, Florida (3%); Whidbey Island, Washington (3%); El Centro, California (2%); Miramar, California (2%); and Lemoore, California (1%). Work is expected to be complete by October 2020. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $2,512,109 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Corona Division, Norco, California, is the contracting activity.

Patriot Construction LLC, Dunkirk, Maryland, was awarded a $20,438,870 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of an HC-130J general maintenance hangar at Patrick Air Force Base. Bids were solicited via the internet with 11 received. Work will be performed at Patrick Air Force Base, Florida, with an estimated completion date of June 26, 2022. Fiscal 2016 and 2019 military construction, defense-wide funds in the amount of $v were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville, Kentucky, is the contracting activity (W912QR-20-C-0050).

Westat Inc., Rockville, Maryland, was awarded a $14,139,573 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for research and development of an investigational new drug sponsor for the performance of good-clinical-practice compliant clinical trials leading to a new indication for valproic acid for the treatment of patients with significant hemorrhage. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Rockville, Maryland, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 24, 2023. Fiscal 2020 Defense Health Program funds in the amount of $3,550,000 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Medical Research Acquisition Activity, Fort Detrick, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W81XWH-20-C-0122).

US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), Tampa, Florida, awarded 46 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts worth a maximum $950,000,000 for Special Operations Forces Core Support services in support of USSOCOM enterprise requirements in the US and globally. Contracted subject matter expertise and knowledge-based services will support education, training, engineering, technical, professional, administrative, management support, program management and other requirements. Funding shall be provided on a delivery order basis. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds will be used to satisfy a $2,500 contract minimum guarantee. The contracts were awarded competitively using Federal Acquisition Regulation Part 15 procedures. This list of awardees has been updated based on the result of Small Business Administration size challenges and corrective action taken from Government Accountability Office protests. The following companies were awarded: Core One Solutions LLC, Sterling, Virginia (H92400-20-D-0002); Crisis Response Co. LLC, Keller, Texas (H92400-20-D-0003); Consulting Services Group LLC, Herndon, Virginia (H92400-20-D-0004); D3 Air and Space Operations Inc., St. Augustine, Florida (H92400-20-D-0005); Defense Acquisition Inc., Huntsville, Alabama (H92400-20-D-0006); EnGenius, Huntsville, Alabama (H92400-20-D-0007); Firebird AST, Arlington, Virginia (H92400-20-D-0008); Federal Information Systems Inc., San Antonio, Texas (H92400-20-D-0009); FITT Scientific LCC, Colonial Heights, Virginia (H92400-20-D-0010); Gemini Industries Inc., Burlington, Massachusetts (H92400-20-D-0011); Global Dimensions LLC, Fredericksburg, Virginia (H92400-20-D-0012); Geo Owl LLC, Wilmington, North Carolina (H92400-20-D-0013); Iron EagleX, Tampa, Florida (H92400-20-D-0014); INTEROP-ISHPI JV LLC, Virginia Beach, Virginia (H92400-20-D-0015); ITELITRAC Inc., Ashburn, Virginia (H92400-20-D-0016); K2 Solutions Inc., Southern Pines, North Carolina (H92400-20-D-0018); Legion Systems LLC, Tampa, Florida (H92400-20-D-0019); Lukos LCC, Tampa, Florida (H92400-20-D-0020); METIS Celestar JV LLC, Tampa, Florida (H92400-20-D-0021); MHM Innovations Inc., Fairfax, Virginia (H92400-20-D-0022); Nisga’a Tek LLC, Chantilly, Virginia (H92400-20-D-0023); OSCAR DEUCE LLC, Virginia Beach, Virginia (H92400-20-D-0024); Prescient Edge Corp., McLean (H92400-20-D-0025); ProCleared LLC, Chantilly, Virginia (H92400-20-D-0026); Preting LLC, Springfield, Virginia (H92400-20-D-0027); Quiet Professionals, Tampa, Florida (H92400-20-D-0028); R3 Strategic Support Group Inc., Coronado, California (H92400-20-D-0029); The Red Gate Group Ltd., Chantilly, Virginia (H92400-20-D-0030); RMGS Inc., Virginia Beach, Virginia (H92400-20-D-0032); Special Applications Group, Tampa, Florida (H92400-20-D-0033); SOLUTE Inc., San Diego, California (H92400-20-D-0034); Arrow Security and Training LLC, Nashua, New Hampshire (H92400-20-D-0035); Spathe Systems LLC, Tampa, Florida (H92400-20-D-0036); Strategic Solutions Unlimited Inc.; Fayetteville, North Carolina (H92400-20-D-0037); Streamline Defense LLC, Tampa, Florida (H92400-20-D-0038); T3i Inc., Imperial Beach, California (H92400-20-D-0039); TriDcor JV LLC, Wesley Chapel, Florida (H92400-20-D-0040); Tyoneck Global Services LLC, Anchorage, Alaska (H92400-20-D-0041); Threat Tec LLC, Hampton, Virginia (H92400-20-D-0042); Universal Strategy Group Inc., Franklin, Tennessee (H92400-20-D-0043); Vistra Communications LLC, Lutz, Florida (H92400-20-D-0044); VxL Enterprise LLC, Alexandria, Virginia (H92400-20-D-0045); Walsingham Group Inc., Fayetteville, North Carolina (H92400-20-D-0046); Webworld Technologies Inc., Fairfax, Virginia (H92400-20-D-0047); ATSG Corp., Fairfax (H92400-20-D-0048); and Delan Associates Inc., Freeport, New York (H92400-20-D-0049).

ECRMJV LLC, Milton, Florida (W9127S-20-D-6002); Encompass IDBO LLC, Overland Park, Kansas (W9127S-20-D-6004); Global Engineering and Construction LLC, Renton, Washington (W9127S-20-D-6006); Royce Construction Services LLC, Reston, Virginia (W9127S-20-D-6008); and SES Construction and Fuel Services LLC, Oak Ridge, Tennessee (W9127S-20-D-6010), will compete for each order of the $240,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract in support of the Army Medical Command’s sustainment, restoration and modernization program. Bids were solicited via the internet with 13 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 24, 2025. US Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock, Arkansas, is the contracting activity.

Ashford Leebcor, Williamsburg, Virginia, was awarded a $19,717,932 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of an approximately 38,880 gross square-foot aircraft maintenance building. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work will be performed in Garden City, Georgia, with an estimated completion date of April 30, 2022. Fiscal 20202 military construction (Army National Guard) funds in the amount of $19,717,932 were obligated at the time of the award. US Property and Fiscal Office, Georgia, is the contracting activity (W50S70-20-C-0002).

Technomics Inc., Arlington, Virginia, was awarded an $18,112,824 firm-fixed-price contract for cost, economic and technical analysis for combat weapon systems, combat support and combat service support systems, information management systems, as well as associated acquisition and financial management reporting. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 24, 2025. US Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity (W56HZV-20-D-0116).

Lowry Holding Co. Inc., Brighton, Michigan, was awarded an $11,268,202 firm-fixed-price contract to purchase hand-held tablets for the Army National Guard. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Chester, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 25, 2020. Fiscal 2020 National Guard and Reserve equipment (Defense) funds in the amount of $11,268,202 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity (W52P1J-20-F-0647).

Omega Aerial Refueling Services Inc., Alexandria, Virginia, is awarded an $84,200,232 firm-fixed-price, cost reimbursable indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides contractor owned contractor operated Air-to-Air Refueling “probe and drogue” type refueling services to probe equipped receivers for receiver pilot initial qualifications, recurring pilot refresher readiness training and supporting fleet exercises for Department of Defense agencies, Department of Navy fleet and test customers, Foreign Military Sales customers and government contractors. Work will be performed in Riverside, California (55%); Brunswick, Georgia (40%); and various locations outside the continental US (5%), and is expected to be completed in September 2022. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00421-20-D-0120).

Significance Inc., Annapolis, Maryland, is awarded a $40,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for services in support of the Department of the Navy’s (DoN) real property management system and financial management systems at various locations in the Naval Facilities Engineering Command area of responsibility, to include overseas locations. The contract provides for a broad range of program support to the DoN for management of all real property, from initial acquisition and receipt, through accountability and custody, until formally relieved of accountability. The initial task order is being awarded at $1,725,665 to provide real property program support, data and systems support and financial systems support for the DoN’s real property program and financial system transition. The predominance of work will be performed in the National Capital Region (95%), with other periodic work at various stateside and overseas locations (5%). Work for this task order is expected to be completed by September 2021. The term of the contract is not to exceed 36 months, with an expected completion date of September 2023. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) (O&M,N) contract funds in the amount of $1,725,665 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by O&M,N. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.SAM.gov website with five proposals received. Naval Facilities Engineering Command Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N62470-20-D-0019).

Lockheed Martin Rotary Mission Systems, Manassas, Virginia, is awarded a $26,099,836 modification to previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N00178-16-D-3001 for Ship self-defense system design and production. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $74,278,144. Work will be performed in Clearwater, Florida (90%); and Manassas, Virginia (10%), and is expected to be completed by May 2022. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are modified. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren, Dahlgren, Virginia, is the contracting authority.

Raytheon Technologies Missiles and Defense, Marlborough, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,639,155 firm-fixed-price and cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order (N00024-20-F-5113) under previously awarded basic ordering agreement N00024-19-G-5107 for the production of Aegis spares and ordnance alteration kits. This order includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this order to $11,796,122. This order combines purchases for the Navy (3%); and the governments of Republic of Korea (79%); Australia (16%); and Spain (2%), under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. Work will be performed in Andover, Massachusetts (54%); Chesapeake, Virginia (36%); Marlborough, Massachusetts (9%); and Burlington, Massachusetts (1%), and is expected to be completed by August 2022. FMS (97%); and fiscal 2020 Defense-wide procurement (3%), funding in the amount of $11,639,155 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This order was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 US Code 2304(c)(1); only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

DSA LLC, Gadsden, Alabama, is awarded an $8,695,458 firm-fixed-price contract for grounds maintenance at various installations in the Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Washington area of responsibility (AOR). The contract also contains four unexercised options, which if exercised would increase cumulative contract value to $48,190,406. The work to be performed provides for grounds maintenance, street sweeping and snow and ice removal on roads and other paved surfaces. Work will be performed in the NAVFAC Washington AOR, to include Maryland (43%); Virginia (22%); and Washington, DC (35%), and is expected to be completed by June 2025. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Fiscal 2021 operations and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $8,695,458 will be obligated for the base year beginning October 2020, and will expire at the end of fiscal 2021. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.SAM.gov website with two proposals received. NAVFAC Washington, Washington, DC, is the contract activity (N40080-20-D-0303).

Capps Shoe Co., Lynchburg, Virginia, has been awarded a maximum $11,843,250 modification (P00006) exercising the first one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-19-D-1202) with four one-year option periods for men’s and women’s leather oxford dress shoes. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. Location of performance is Virginia, with a Sept. 26, 2021, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2021 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Vidisco USA Inc., Arlington, Virginia, has been awarded a $27,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for portable imaging capability. This contract provides Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal personnel with modern portable imaging system technology packaged and configured to support employment in dismounted/tactical environments, as well as in support of on-installation force protection missions to interrogate military ordnance and suspicious packages. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and 11 offers were received. No funds are being obligated at the time of award. The 772nd Enterprise Sourcing Squadron, Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity (FA8051-20-D0010).

Consortium Management Group Inc., Washington, DC, on behalf of Kardax Solutions LLC, Virginia Beach, Virginia, has been awarded a $10,021,001 other transaction authority for prototype for a special warfare training center. This contract provides for the prototype development of a live-fire, scenario-based, maneuver training range to support Air Force Special Operations Warfare training objectives. Work will be performed at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, and is expected to be complete by Aug. 31, 2021. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and two offers were received. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the full amount are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Research Laboratory, Directed Energy Contracting Division, Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, is the contracting activity (FA9451-20-9-0003).

AT&T Technical Services Co. Inc., Oakton, Virginia, was awarded a single award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (ID/IQ), firm-fixed-price contract (HC1013-20-D-0002) for temporary telecommunications services in support of the Defense Information System Agency. The face value of the first task order will be $251,771 (meeting the minimum guarantee of the ID/IQ) funded by operations and maintenance funding. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $38,900,199. The place of performance will be at locations throughout the continental US, Alaska and Hawaii. Proposals were solicited via System for Award Management (SAM) for full and open competition and one proposal was received. The period of performance for the one-year base period is Oct. 1, 2020, through Sept. 30, 2021, with four one-year option periods following consecutively through Sept. 30, 2025. The Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity (HC1013-20-D-0002).

LGS Innovations LLC, Florham Park, New Jersey, was awarded a $7,600,777 cost-plus-fixed-fee completion contract for a research project under the Open, Programmable, Secure 5G (OPS-5G) program. The OPS-5G program will develop a portable standards-compliant network stack for 5G mobile that is open source and secure by design. Work will be performed in Florham Park, New Jersey; Columbia, Maryland; Herndon, Virginia; Ithaca, New York; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Murray Hill, New Jersey; and San Diego, California, with an expected completion date of October 2024. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $907,565 are being obligated at time of award. This contract was a competitive acquisition under an open broad agency announcement and 40 offers were received. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HR0011-20-C-0159).

