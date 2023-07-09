New History Social Hour Events for Kids

A new children’s activity is being offered at the Old Jail Museum in Leonardtown, “Historic Skill Set Social Hour: Kids Sewing.” The program will be offered from 11am to 12:30pm July 13 and August 3, 10, and 17.

Years ago, when clothes were worn down or got a hole, one didn’t simply throw them out — you mended them. Boys and girls alike learned to sew as a basic skill, and now modern kids can learn, too.

Join staff in the sitting room of the Old Jail Museum in for some basic sewing skills. Bring a clean, laundered article of clothing you wish to mend, and staff will provide the needle, thread, and assistance, as well as some fun history along the way.

Don’t have a hole in your shirt? The museum will have fun, easy sewing projects to practice on such as stuffed animal friends, felt key chains, hair scrunchies, and more. While sitting and

working, museum staff talk about the history of the Old Jail as well as the local area.

The program is suitable for ages 8 and older due to sewing needle and scissor usage.

The cost is $5 per person. No registration required; walk ups welcome.

If you just wish to visit the Old Jail Museum, admission is always free for all ages, daily from 10am to 5pm.

Click here for more information or call 240-925-3427.

The St. Mary’s County Historical Society is the repository of a unique collection of Maryland memorabilia and museum pieces displayed on the first floor of Tudor Hall and in the Old Jail Museum at 41625 Courthouse Drive. The 18th-century Tudor Hall also serves as headquarters of the society and houses the Historical Society’s Research Center.

To learn more about the St. Mary’s Historical Society, visit its Leader member page.