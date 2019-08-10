New Express Bus Service Added in St. Mary’s

St. Mary’s Transit System has begun offering a new express bus service in the Great Mills/California area and also has launched a Sunday service to Leonardtown.

St. Mary’s Transit System began providing services for an express Great Mills route service on Monday, July 29. The Great Mills route will operate Monday through Friday and originate at Tulagi Place beginning at 6:30 am and will run until 6:23 pm. This route will service housing areas from Lexwood to First Colony shopping center.

There will be stops at the major shopping centers along with flag stops in the Great Mills and California area including Victory Woods every hour.

Beginning July 28, 2019, the St. Mary’s Transit System Leonardtown route began offering Sunday service from 6 am to 8:53 pm. Originating at the First Colony Shopping Center, this route will link to the St. Mary’s Marketplace, then Route 235/Three Notch Road north to Route 245/ Leonardtown Hollywood Road, and then to downtown Leonardtown, the Historic Leonardtown Wharf, and back to First Colony Shopping Center.

The service’s first day was July 28. The county offered free rides that day so passengers could try out the new STS Leonardtown Sunday Route.

People needing ADA paratransit service transportation can contact the STS dispatcher for application information at 301-475-4200, ext. 71120 or 71121.

For more information on bus schedules and routes, visit the St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works & Transportation website or call 301-475-4200, ext. 71120.

To learn more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7

Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700