New Exhibits Greet Visitors to Lighthouse

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Piney Point Lighthouse Museum in Piney Point has reopened its galleries, including a variety of new exhibits, to visitors with pre-purchased tickets. The museum has been closed since March due to COVID-19 shutdowns.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, any interested guests to Piney Point Lighthouse Museum must register online for timed tickets at bit.ly/PineyPointTickets. For the safety of museum staff and the community, the number of tours are limited to two per day. Each tour takes approximately 1.5 hours, excluding museum store time. All members of your group will need an admission ticket, and registration includes choosing a preferred visitation time as well as prepayment. Museum admission is $7 for adults, $3.50 for military and seniors, $3.50 for children (age 6-17). Children 5 years or younger are free.

While the museum was closed, the St. Mary’s County Museum Division took the opportunity to design and install new exhibits and displays that had been in development for several years. Though the division was sad to close the museum during the pandemic, it gave the organization the perfect chance to implement these exhibits.

“We are extremely excited to showcase all the new things at Piney Point, which visitors of all ages will enjoy,” said Karen Stone, manager of the St. Mary’s County Museum Division. “We’ve even put in some displays children will find engaging, as well as some fascinating information regarding local history not found anywhere else.”

Museum staff will wear masks and frequently clean all public contact areas and restrooms. All guests must wear masks while in museum buildings or on guided tours of the historic park. Social distancing guidelines are encouraged outside family units. A designated “mask break” will be included during the tour while on the grounds. Hand sanitizing stations will be available, and use is encouraged. Children’s hands-on activities will be limited at this time.

The museum store will be open for purchases. The public is encouraged to not touch any store merchandise unless intent upon purchase.

The museum will operate on winter hours, noon to 4 pm daily, through March 25, 2021.

For more information or assistance with registration, call 301-994-1471.

Learn more on Facebook at Facebook.com/SCIMuseum, Facebook.com/1836Light, Facebook.com/DraydenSchool or Facebook.com/TheOldJailMuseum.