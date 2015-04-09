New Date: “Religion in Civil Society”

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Thursday, April 9, 2015 · 1 Comment

Posted for The Patuxent Partnership

The 10th Annual Patuxent Defense Forum jointly presented by The Patuxent Partnership and The Center for for the Study of Democracy, St. Mary’s College of Maryland: “Religion in Civil Society: The Impact of Religious Movements on International Relations”

New Date: Thursday, June 4, 2015, 8 am – 5 pm, St. Mary’s College of Maryland

Call for Papers Deadline extended to April 30, 2015

Recent developments around the world underscore the importance of addressing religious diversity and developing policies that support civil society. Whether it is discord between Sunni and Shia in the Middle East, Christians and Muslims in Africa, Asia and the Middle East, or Palestinian, Jewish and other religious extremists in more secular Western states, this forum will help us better understand the history of these tensions, the impact of U.S. foreign policy approaches to religious diversity, the impact of religious movements on international relations and the ethics of taking action when these tensions flare.

Discussion of these issues is particularly fitting at St. Mary’s City, the site of Maryland’s first capital, settled by Catholics. Considering this legacy, the forum will contemplate precedents and current policies.

Proposed Conference Topics:

1) How have past policies shaped religious tensions today in specific nations?

2) What is the role of religious plurality in modern democracy?

3) How and when should Western nations (1) engage, and (2) provide humanitarian assistance to religious groups?

4) What is the Impact of religious movements on international relations?

Send your abstract for consideration to Adrienne Dozier at amdozier@smcm.edu or call (240) 895-6432 for more information.

The June 4 event opens at 8 am and concludes at 5 pm.