New COVID Testing Site to Open in Lex Park

Posted by Lexi Leader on Monday, December 14, 2020

Beginning Tuesday, December 15, 2020, the St. Mary’s County Health Department will offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department at 46900 S. Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park from 9 am to 3 pm Monday through Friday. However, due to anticipated inclement weather, both SMCHD testing sites will be closed Wednesday, December 16.

SMCHD COVID-19 Testing:

Locations, as of Tuesday, December 15:

SMCHD Main Office, 21580 Peabody Street in Leonardtown

Bay District Volunteer Fire Department, 46900 S. Shangri-La Drive, Lexington Park (enter rear parking lot from FDR Boulevard – follow directional signs)

Monday – Friday from 9 am-3 pm (CLOSED Wednesday, 12-16-20 due to anticipated inclement weather)

Drive-thru (walk up available for vehicles over 6’10” or residents on foot)

Appointment-free

No doctor’s order needed

Free of charge (no out-of-pocket cost, co-payment, co-insurance, etc.)

Bring health insurance information and identification, if possible – uninsured community members are welcome

Regular testing hours are expected to resume on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at both locations. For more information on local COVID-19 testing, visit: www.smchd.org/covid-19-testing.

“In the usual St. Mary’s County way, so many partners came together to make this testing site an option for our community,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County health officer. “We especially want to thank St. Mary’s County Government, Bay District Volunteer Fire Department, and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office for their involvement in this process. Maintaining readily available testing access to our greater Lexington Park community is critically important to battling the spread of COVID-19.”

“I want to thank the Health Department and staff for working so hard to provide services to our county. I also want to thank the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department for the use of this facility for COVID-19 testing. Together as a community, we are stronger and together we will get through this pandemic,” said Commissioner President Randy Guy.

For local COVID-19 updates, data, and information, go to the SMCHD website or call 301-475-4330.