NAWCAD/The Patuxent Partnership Industry Day Survey: Please help NAWCAD improve communication with industry and academia partners.

NAWCAD is contemplating moving in a different direction with its recurring semi-annual AD Industry Day. Although the command has received mostly positive feedback via The Patuxent Partnership post event surveys, the DoN, NAVAIR, NAWC, and FRC focus on the US Navy delivery of increased capability to the fleet, improved availability of systems for the fleet, and improved affordability, is driving us to consider more than acquisition support requirements in our future communications with industry.

AD Industry Day in April 2023 began that refocus. Topics covered were an executive panel discussion of the NAVAIR/NAWCAD pursuit of DoN Northstars, Northstar enablers (e.g. Workforce, S&T, Tools of the Trade, STRL Infra-structure, etc.), and the need for rapid development and fielding of new capabilities through focused research and development for technology maturation (S&T).

Here in Southern Maryland, many industry partners were invited to a government-sponsored industry event called the Industry Collaboration Exchange classified event held at NAS Patuxent River on July 12, sponsored by PMA-298. An additional industry exchange at the unclassified level is scheduled for September 26-28, hosted by PEO(U&W) intended as a follow-on to the ICE event in July.

The primary focus of these events is capability gap closure and how industry can quickly aid the government in gap closure.

Thus, NAWCAD sees three primary areas where industry partners with the government:

Acquisition Support – These services augment Government resources in various competencies such as Engineering, and technical support, logistics, program support, IT and Cyber, Warfare Analysis, among others. (Approximately 90% of NAWCAD awarded contracts)

– These services augment Government resources in various competencies such as Engineering, and technical support, logistics, program support, IT and Cyber, Warfare Analysis, among others. (Approximately 90% of NAWCAD awarded contracts) Capability Development and Prototyping – These services provide Government customers with new capability solutions that are focused on provide new or improved capabilities to the fleet. These capability solutions often involve design and development, experimentation, demonstration, prototyping, test, and limited rate production through a variety of FAR-based and non-FAR based contracts (Less than 10% of awarded contracts including non-FAR based actions)

– These services provide Government customers with new capability solutions that are focused on provide new or improved capabilities to the fleet. These capability solutions often involve design and development, experimentation, demonstration, prototyping, test, and limited rate production through a variety of FAR-based and non-FAR based contracts (Less than 10% of awarded contracts including non-FAR based actions) NAWCAD Science & Technology Research Support – These services provide assistance in advanced and applied research that enable and enhance NAWCAD’s core competencies like airborne test and evaluation, engine testing, modeling and simulation, and live-virtual-constructive environments. (Less than 5% of awarded contracts)

To help NAWCAD improve its communication with industry and academia partners, please provide responses to the following brief survey by Thursday, September 21, at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/NAWCADsurvey

