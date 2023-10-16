NAWCAD Industry Day @ USMSM Oct. 25

The Patuxent Partnership and the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division will present NAWCAD Industry Day on October 25.

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 | 8:30am – 4pm

USMSM SMART Building | 44219 Airport Road, California, MD

Check-in and networking will begin at 8am

Registration is free to all attendees. Click here to register.

TPP respectfully asks that each company limit participation to three attendees so that it can accommodate everyone interested in attending.

Registration does not require TPP membership, however, TPP’s system does require a profile for event registration. If you are not a member, you may exit out of the dialogue box and complete the event registration page. If you are a TPP member, log in to your account.

Contact Danielle Moore, TPP programs manager at [email protected] or 240-317-6023 with questions.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

