NAWCAD Industry Day Set April 18

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Monday, March 27, 2023 · Leave a Comment

The Patuxent Partnership will host NAWCAD Industry Day on April 18.

8:30am – noon Tuesday, April 18

University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland SMART Building

44219 Airport Road, California, MD

The day’s agenda:

8:30-8:40am Welcome and introductions with Bonnie Green, TPP executive director, and Jeff Guarnero, head of the NAWCAD Procurement Group/CCO.

Audience polling – Rick Tarr, director of NAWCAD Tech Transfer Office; Director, SOMD Tech Bridge.

8:10-8:40am NAWCAD Leadership/Business Strategy Overview and Q&A with RDML John Dougherty, commander of NAWCAD.

8:40-9:30am TBD

9:30-9:40am Break

9:40-11am TBD

11-11:10am Break

11:10-11:45am TBD

11:45am-noon Q&A/Closing with Jeff Guarnero.

Registration is free to all attendees. Register here.

TPP respectfully asks that each company limit participation to three attendees so that they can accommodate everyone interested in attending.

Registration does not require membership in The Patuxent Partnership.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.