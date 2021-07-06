Navy Working Capital Fund Topic of Program

The Patuxent Partnership will host an in-person presentation on the Navy Working Capital Fund. The program will cover the NWCF’s legal basis, background, how it works, private sector similarities and differences, constraints, investments, and benefits.

The presentation will be held from 8 to 9 am Wednesday, August 11, and will be given by Gene Townsend at the University System of Maryland Southern Maryland’s Building 2, Center Hall at 44219 Airport Road in California, MD.

Mr. Townsend served as comptroller of NAWCAD from 1977 to 1996, has been the chief financial officer for three defense companies and one IT startup, and currently teaches business and finance and continues to be actively involved in many community organizations in Southern Maryland.

