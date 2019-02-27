Navy Unveils Flame-Resistant Uniforms

Six years after banning combustible Navy Working Uniforms from ships, Navy Times reports, officials are celebrating what they hope is the latest line of practical, comfortable, and flame-retardant shipboard clothing.

The Washington Post reports India launched an airstrike on a target in Pakistan in the most serious escalation in hostilities between the two nuclear-armed neighbors in two decades.

The second summit between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is set to take place today, Feb. 27, and Thursday in Hanoi, BBC reports. The US and many in Vietnam hope Kim will see Vietnam’s experience as a model for his own country, reports National Public Radio.

The Australian Army is replacing its Textron RQ-7 Shadow 200 unmanned aircraft system, reports IHS Jane’s 360. Its two Shadow 200 systems have been in service for almost a decade.

A bipartisan group of 58 former senior national security officials is expected to join opposition to President Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration, reports Defense News. But an Illinois congressman and lieutenant colonel in the Air National Guard took a trip to see first hand the situation at the US-Mexican border, reports Air Force Times. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, back from a two-week deployment flying surveillance missions over Arizona, said the experience shored up his support for the declaration. “I went down there kind of undecided,” he told CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency wants robots that humans will trust, reports C4ISRNET. In a combat situation, having robots that could communicate their status to the people around them in simple and clear language would be a tremendous boon.

Naval forces from 10 countries came together in the Mediterranean Sea for the Dynamic Manta NATO drill to strengthen teamwork and tactics in anti-submarine warfare amid an increase in Russian undersea activity, reports Stars and Stripes

Maj. Gen. Robert Skinner, deputy commander of Air Force Space Command, discussed the command’s efforts to improve processes, develop personal and push technology forward, reports Fifth Domain. What lies ahead for the command?

A new congressional task force will address barriers that women veterans face when trying to obtain Department of Veterans Affairs benefits and health care, reports Stars and Stripes.

The panel considering changes to the US military draft said its recommendations to Congress won’t be influenced by a federal judge’s ruling that the current system is unconstitutional because it only applies to men, reports Military Times. The military has not drafted anyone into service in more than 40 years, but American men must still register when they turn 18.

Contracts:

QED Systems LLC, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, was awarded a $9,688,969 modification (P00036) to contract W15P7T-14-C-C012 for program management, engineering, logistics, business, administrative, operations, and security services. Work will be performed in Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 26, 2019. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance Army funds in the amount of $9,688,969 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

