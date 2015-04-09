Navy Missile Can Change Course Mid-Flight
Morning Coffee is a robust blend of links to news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community. The opinions expressed here do not necessarily reflect those of the Leader’s owners or staff.
The Navy is testing a game-changing missile, able to change course in flight, and hit moving targets from distances up to 1,000 miles at China Lake, CA, reports Defense Tech.
The Telegraph has video of the fire on a Russian nuclear submarine in dry dock. There were no injuries and no fuel in the sub.
The Aviationist posts video of warplanes involved with operations in Yemen. The planes are from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, and Bahrain.
The Navy and Marine Corps are preparing their ships for the JSFs. The Marine Corps short-take-off-and-landing F-35B will be the first to deploy in 2016. The Navy is prepping flight decks to be ready for its version in 2018, reports DoD Buzz.
The Justice Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration started more than two decades ago logging American’s calls to as many as 116 countries linked to drug trafficking, reports USA Today.The program paved the way for the broader NSA surveillance program that began after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
While the Navy’s shipbuilding budget enters its traditional battle between budget cutters and hawks, Breaking Defense says this year the entire shipbuilding industrial base is at stake.
NAVAIR will showcase their people, products, and platforms at the Navy League’s annual Sea-Air-Space Exposition. Additive Manufacturing is a featured topic with media briefings on the F/A-18 and EA-18G, E-2D and the X-47B.
Tuesday’s brief power outage showed how vulnerable the power grid is, reports Military.com, and how close the White House, the State Department and other government buildings are to Southern Maryland. The accident happened in Charles County.
The head of US North American Aerospace Defense Command said North Korea’s mobile intercontinental ballistic missile system capable of firing nuclear weapons to US shores was “operational today,” reports Defense Tech.
Another government-sponsored medical assessment is called into doubt: not only is salt overrated as a health risk, say some scientists, a shortage of it might be worse, reports The Washington Post. In February the Post reported the government would be lifting its warnings against foods high in cholesterol.
The company producing spider-like droids to build orbiting structures in space sees its missions as nothing less than “construct(ing) the infrastructure in space needed to support humanity’s expansion throughout the solar system,” Express quotes Tethers Unlimited CEO and chief scientist Dr. Robert Hoyt.
While the technology is a marvel, I wish our resources would concentrate in other places. Let’s not have a power grid run by fossil fuels that is highly vulnerable. Let’s do what Germany is doing, which is making sure citizens and businesses have the ability to provide their own energy. That which is left over moves to their grid, run by an IBM program. More marvelous weapons, but we want to privatize education, and cut Social Security? While Germany and Japan make our IPhones, we think we are paying the Chinese. Why do these two countries make our phones? Because their populations are highly educated. Yet, our students can’t even start families because of student loan debts. Our bridges are unsafe, and our communication way behind Europe. Germany provides itself with 74% renewable energy. Is weaponry the only thing we can produce in this country? Do you know under Obama, we have sold more weaponry than at any time in our history as a country? It is not partisan. This huge growth curve started under Reagan. What else happened under Reagan was our association with the Saudi’s, assuring multinational oil and gas companies and their servers, decades of profits from the Middle East, as the wars we fought spread to include potential transport possibilities of oil and gas. Do you remember that the 9/11 hijackers were Saudi, not Iraqi’s? This was not about ensuring the ability of access for Americans to energy. This was about ensuring profits for oil and gas industries, banks and the military defense industry. Our wonderful intelligence and ingenuity by these defense corporations could easily be providing peaceful products, that ensure Americans jobs for the next 25 or 30 years rebuilding an infrastructure that includes up to date transportation, communication and renewable energy. Yes, we need defense, but do we need wars deliberately started for an outdated energy source? Wake up and smell the coffee people. But more than likely you all already know all of this. Why do we sit on our hands?This is our country, supposedly.