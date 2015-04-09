Navy Missile Can Change Course Mid-Flight

The Navy is testing a game-changing missile, able to change course in flight, and hit moving targets from distances up to 1,000 miles at China Lake, CA, reports Defense Tech.

The Telegraph has video of the fire on a Russian nuclear submarine in dry dock. There were no injuries and no fuel in the sub.

The Aviationist posts video of warplanes involved with operations in Yemen. The planes are from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, and Bahrain.

The Navy and Marine Corps are preparing their ships for the JSFs. The Marine Corps short-take-off-and-landing F-35B will be the first to deploy in 2016. The Navy is prepping flight decks to be ready for its version in 2018, reports DoD Buzz.

The Justice Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration started more than two decades ago logging American’s calls to as many as 116 countries linked to drug trafficking, reports USA Today.The program paved the way for the broader NSA surveillance program that began after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

While the Navy’s shipbuilding budget enters its traditional battle between budget cutters and hawks, Breaking Defense says this year the entire shipbuilding industrial base is at stake.

NAVAIR will showcase their people, products, and platforms at the Navy League’s annual Sea-Air-Space Exposition. Additive Manufacturing is a featured topic with media briefings on the F/A-18 and EA-18G, E-2D and the X-47B.

Tuesday’s brief power outage showed how vulnerable the power grid is, reports Military.com, and how close the White House, the State Department and other government buildings are to Southern Maryland. The accident happened in Charles County.

The head of US North American Aerospace Defense Command said North Korea’s mobile intercontinental ballistic missile system capable of firing nuclear weapons to US shores was “operational today,” reports Defense Tech.

Another government-sponsored medical assessment is called into doubt: not only is salt overrated as a health risk, say some scientists, a shortage of it might be worse, reports The Washington Post. In February the Post reported the government would be lifting its warnings against foods high in cholesterol.

The company producing spider-like droids to build orbiting structures in space sees its missions as nothing less than “construct(ing) the infrastructure in space needed to support humanity’s expansion throughout the solar system,” Express quotes Tethers Unlimited CEO and chief scientist Dr. Robert Hoyt.

