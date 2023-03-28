Navy League’s Free STEM Expo Returns to National Harbor

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 · Leave a Comment

The Navy League of the United States is bringing its annual STEM Expo back to the Washington area Sunday, April 2, at the Gaylord National Harbor Resort in Oxon Hill.

The STEM Expo will be held from noon to 4pm. Register in advance here.

The event, aimed at students in grades 5 through 12, is packed with opportunities to explore a science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education and is free for all attendees.

Parents, teachers, and students can look forward to:

Hands-on activities with science experiments, games, projects, and swag.

Live, on-stage presentations showcasing the fun and magic of STEM.

Creating their own custom 3D printed bracelet or exploring virtual reality welding.

Internship and scholarship information and opportunities.

Popcorn, video games, augmented and virtual reality, nitrogen ice cream, and more.

The Navy League of the United States is a nonprofit civilian, educational, and advocacy organization that supports America’s sea services: the Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, and US-flag Merchant Marine.