Navy Launches First UAS Squadron

The Navy commissioned its first test squadron dedicated to unmanned air systems, reports Aviation International News. The dedicated UAS squadron is known as Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (UX) 24. The new trials squadron continues the work of the UAS Test Directorate of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division. NAVAIR News reports the new unit flies more than 23 fixed and rotary wing UAS including the MQ-8 Fire Scout, RQ-20 Puma, RQ-21 Blackjack, RQ-26 Aerostar, and a number of commercial systems.

The F-35 Joint Program Office temporarily has halted flight operations for a number of F-35s with higher flight hours after finding two new parts that will require inspection on older models of the jets, reports Marine Corps Times.

Belgium has chosen Lockheed Martin’s F-35A as the winner of a competition to replace the country’s fleet of aging F-16 Viper fighter jets, reports The Drive.

The Strike Fighter Squadron 147 at Naval Air Station Lemoore charged with manning the US Navy’s F-35 stealth aircraft is almost ready for a solo mission, reports visaliatimesdelta.com. Last week, the Argonauts were issued an interim clearance, meaning they will soon be able to operate independently. “As the Argonauts close out 2018 and the final stages of our safe-for-flight certification, we continue to exhibit the relentless drive required to meet transition goals and milestones,” said Patrick Corrigan, VFA-147 CO. “With this certification, we are announcing that we have the right skills, training and people to take this mission and execute it, to its fullest potential.”

Vice President Mike Pence said Tyndall Air Force Base will soon resume some parts of its F-22 training mission, as the base continues to recover from Hurricane Michael, reports Air Force Times.

DefSec Jim Mattis will send 800 active-duty troops to the Mexican border to help the Border Patrol, reports Military Times. This will bolster the roughly 2,100 National Guardsmen already positioned there.

Capt. Wesley Sanders has taken over command of Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Atlantic in Charleston, SC, reports Charleston Regional Business Journal. Capt. Sanders served as chief of staff at Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers in Patuxent River, MD.

Foreign Policy reports that White House National Security Advisor John Bolton and his deputy are trying to squeeze out DefSec Mattis by spreading rumors about his imminent departure.

A Pennsylvania man admits to taking bribes in a scheme involving construction projects at two New Jersey military bases, reports Army Times.

Contracts:

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Bethpage, New York, is awarded a $35,180,752 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to provide for the demonstration and test of existing technologies and associated technical data that may potentially provide a solution for an airborne wideband low radio frequency band jamming application in support of the Next Generation Jammer Low Band (Increment 2) program. Work will be performed in Linthicum, Maryland (42 percent); Bethpage, New York (38 percent); North Amityville, New York (8 percent); Melville, New York (8 percent); Rolling Meadows, Illinois (1 percent); Hollywood, Maryland (1 percent); Melbourne, Florida (1 percent); and Redondo Beach, California (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2020. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $14,704,000 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via a broad agency announcement; four offers were received. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00019-19-C-0015).

The MIL Corp., Bowie, Maryland, is being awarded an $84,551,798 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for systems engineering, integration/production support, system-based test and evaluation services and in-service life cycle-based engineering support for the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division’s command, control, communications, computers, combat systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance mission-based products and systems. Work will be performed in St. Inigoes, Maryland (80 percent); and Patuxent River, Maryland (20 percent), and is expected to be completed in February 2024. No funds are being obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposals; one offer was received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00421-19-D-0002).

L3 Technologies Inc., Salt Lake City, Utah, is awarded a $35,757,711 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to provide for the demonstration and test of existing technologies and associated technical data that may potentially provide a solution for an airborne wideband low radio frequency band jamming application in support of the Next Generation Jammer Low Band (Increment 2) program. Work will be performed in Salt Lake City, Utah (57 percent); Boulder, Colorado (16 percent); Carlsbad, California (9 percent); Stuart, Florida (5 percent); Waco, Texas (1 percent); Reston, Virginia (1 percent); Guthrie, Oklahoma (1 percent); Stow, Massachusetts (1 percent); St. Louis, Missouri (1 percent); and in Europe (4 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2020. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $14,704,000 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via a broad agency announcement; four offers were received. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00019-19-C-0014).

BAE Systems Technology Solutions and Services, Inc., Rockville, Maryland, is awarded $19,470815 for modification P00035 to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable contract (N00421-15-C-0008) to exercise an option for support for Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division’s Ship and Air Integrated Warfare Division (Code 4.11.3). Support to be provided includes integrating communications and information systems radio communications into Navy ships. Work will be performed in St. Inigoes, Maryland (75 percent); and California, Maryland (25 percent), and is expected to be completed in August 2023. Fiscal 2019 working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $5,850,000 are being obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Linthicum Heights, Maryland, has been awarded a $16,512,048 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the Precision Real-Time Engagement Combat Identification Sensor Exploitation program. This program will develop technologies that continue to advance combat identification for warfighters. This contract provides for the technical assessments, prototype hardware and software modifications and development, systems engineering, performance simulations, system integration and demonstrations. Work will be performed in Baltimore, Maryland, and is expected to be completed Jan. 31, 2024. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $400,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8650-19-C-1672).

American International Contractors Inc., Arlington, Virginia (N62470-19-D-5000); Bryan 77 Construction JV, Colorado Springs, Colorado (N62470-19-D-5001); ECC-MEZ LLC, Virginia Beach, Virginia (N62470-19-D-5002); P. & C. Development S.A/Ergotem S.A. JV, Athens, Greece (N62470-19-D-5003); SKE-ICM JV, Viale Venezia, 79/B33074 Fontanafredda (PN) (N62470-19-D-5004); and Zafer Taahhut, Insaat Ve Ticaret A.S., Ankara, Turkey (N62470-19-D-5005), are each awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity multiple award design-build, design-bid-build construction contract for construction and renovation projects located primarily at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), but also worldwide. The maximum dollar value including the base period and four option years for all six contracts combined is $240,000,000. The work to be performed provides for tasks for general building type projects (new construction, renovations, alterations, demolition, repair work, and any necessary design) including: industrial, airfield, aircraft hangar, aircraft traffic control, infrastructure, administrative, training, retail, food service, dormitory, community support facilities and both vertical and horizontal construction for Department of Defense activities. ECC-MEZ LLC is being awarded the initial task order at $9,990,000 for the construction of an Aircraft Apron Expansion at CLDJ, Djibouti, Africa. Work for this task order is expected to be completed by November 2020. All work on this contract will be performed in Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Africa, whose area of responsibility includes facilities located in Kenya, Africa, areas managed by the Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia, but also worldwide. The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months with an expected completion date of October 2023. Fiscal 2018 military construction (Navy); and fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $10,040,000 are obligated on this award; of which $50,000 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by military construction (Navy); and operations and maintenance (Navy). This contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website, with 18 proposals received. These six contractors may compete for task orders under the terms and conditions of the awarded contract. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Praescient Analytics LLC, Alexandria, Virginia, is awarded a $45,279,089 single award, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity, supply and services contract (N65236-19-D-1002) utilizing firm-fixed-price and firm-fixed-price, level-of-effort delivery/task orders. This contract is for the delivery of an advanced analytics technical solution (AATS) software product. Work will be performed in Alexandria, Virginia (95 percent); and Charleston, South Carolina (5 percent), and is expected to be completed by October 2023. Fiscal 2018 and 2019 procurement (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $15,701,990 will be placed on the first delivery order and obligated at the time of award. Funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The single award contract was competitively procured by full and open competition via the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command – Electronic Commerce Central website and the Federal Business Opportunities website, with five offers received. Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Atlantic, Charleston, South Carolina, is the contracting activity.

BAE Systems Technology Solutions and Services Inc., Rockville, Maryland, is awarded $9,532,186 for modification P00021 to previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00030-17-C-0001) to provide systems engineering and integration services in support of Trident II (D5) strategic weapons system, the SSGN attack weapon system, and strategic weapon surety. Work will be performed in Rockville, Maryland (70.6 percent); Washington, District of Columbia (14.7 percent); Kings Bay, Georgia (5.1 percent); Silverdale, Washington (2.7 percent); Norfolk, Virginia (1.5 percent); San Diego, California (1.1 percent); Barrow, United Kingdom (1.1 Percent); Alexandria, Virginia (1.0 percent); Buffalo, New York (0.3 percent); Downingtown, Pennsylvania (0.3 percent); Ocala, Florida (0.2 percent); Pittsfield, Massachusetts (0.2 percent); Montgomery Village, Maryland (0.2 percent); New Lebanon, New York (0.2 percent); New Paris, Ohio (0.2 percent); Wexford, Pennsylvania (0.2 percent); Alton, Virginia (0.2 percent); Springfield, Virginia (0.2 percent); Vienna, Virginia (0.2 percent); and St. Mary’s, Georgia (0.2 percent), with an expected completion date of Sept. 30, 2019. United Kingdom funds in the amount of $8,488,977; and fiscal 2019 research and development test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,043,209 will be obligated on this modification. No contract funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Herndon, Virginia, has been awarded a $54,626,116 labor hour and cost contract for the Unified Platform Systems Coordinator. This contract provides for continued development, integration, fielding and sustainment for the Unified Platform Program. Work will be performed in San Antonio, Texas, and is expected to be completed by Oct. 31, 2021. This award is a result of a competitive acquisition and six offers were received. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation funds; and operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $2,000,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Joint Base San Antonio, San Antonio, Texas, is the contracting activity (FA8307-19-F-0002).

AAI Corp., Hunt Valley, Maryland, has been awarded a $23,696,816 firm-fixed-price contract for non-developmental contractor-owned and contractor-operated unmanned aerial systems, intelligence, reconnaissance and surveillance. This contract provides support force protection efforts at airfields located within US Air Forces Central Command. Work will be performed at Bagram Airfield and Kandahar AF, Afghanistan, with an optional site at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, Jordan, and is expected to be completed by March 27, 2024. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $17,556 are being obligated at the time of award. Total cumulative face value of this contract is $114,064,396. The Acquisition Management and Integration Center, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, is the contracting activity (FA4890-19-C-0002).

CORRECTION: An additional contractor has been added to the multiple-award contract announced on Sept. 28, 2018, for providing resources in support of the Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical and Biological Defense to include its headquarters, directorates and five joint project managers. Goldbelt, Chesapeake, Virginia (W911QY-19-D0014), will also compete for each order of the $249,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract. All other information in the contract announcement is correct.

