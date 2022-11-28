Naval Aviation Panel to Feature RADM Loiselle

Up next for The Patuxent Partnership will be a panel discussion December 14 on “The Carrier Air Wing in DMO – The Sequel.” The event will feature RADM Andrew Loiselle, director of Air Warfare Division, N98, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, as the keynote speaker.

The Association of Naval Aviation Squadron 18 at Patuxent River NAS is cosponsoring the event, which will begin at 5pm at the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum Flight Technology Hall on Route 235 in Lexington Park, MD.

Panelists scheduled to attend are:

Spencer Crispell, Principal Deputy Program Manager, PMA-265 (F/A 18 and EA-18G)

CAPT Samuel Messer, Program Manager, PMA-268, Unmanned Carrier Aviation (MQ25A/UMCS)

CAPT Mike Burks, NAVAIR Vice Commander, acting (invited)

Tony Schmidt, SSTM, NAWCAD Director Rapid Prototyping, Experimentation, and Demonstration (invited)

Attendees do not have to be members of The Patuxent Partnership. Attire will be business casual/military uniform of the day.

Tickets are $15 paid in advance or $25 at the door. Those interested may register here.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.