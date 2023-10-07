Nature Program Set in Lex Park @ Oct. 14

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, October 7, 2023 · Leave a Comment

Families, kids, and adults of all ages can enjoy free outdoor activities while visiting the US Colored Troops Interpretive Center in Lexington Park on the second Saturday of October. These activities encourage visitors to explore nature and the outdoors through curiosity and play.

Modeled loosely after “Forest School” learning styles in Denmark and Sweden, the Nature & Forest Play for All Ages Series encourages discovering nature through hands-on, tactile, “no right or wrong way to play” experiences. Age is not a factor; adults need to connect with nature in relaxing, simple ways, just as much as children do.

All are welcome to visit the interpretive center from noon to 2pm October 14, 2023, for a fun Halloween-themed activity, “Ghost Leaf Skeleton Rubbings.”

Call ahead to register; registration is not required but encouraged to ensure there is enough participant materials. Admission is free. Play is rain or shine if there are no safety concerns (heat advisory, heavy winds, lightning, etc.).

The US Colored Troops Interpretive Center is in the Lexington Manor Passive Park at 21675 S. Coral Drive in Lexington Park.

For more information, call 301-994-1471 or visit Facebook.com/USCTCenter.