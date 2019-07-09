NASC Industry Day Set for July 30

The Patuxent Partnership is presenting Naval Aviation Systems Consortium (NASC) Industry Day from 1 to 4:30 pm on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland (formerly the Southern Maryland Higher Education Center) in Building 2, Center Hall.

Participants can attend this industry day to learn more about the benefits of joining NASC and how organizations can work with the federal government to identify opportunities, target a company’s technology offerings, expand into new markets, and grow businesses.

Consortium Management Group has announced that it has executed an Other Transaction Agreement with the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Divisionon behalf of the newly formed Naval Aviation Systems Consortium.

This OT Agreement is a five-year, no-ceiling agreement that covers the full spectrum of the Navy’s aviation-technology domains. To more efficiently meet the needs of the Navy, the structure and operation of this consortium will be different from that of the existing Army and Marine Corps OT Agreements with CEED and C5. CMG will, however, still manage the consortium and administer the OT Agreement with NAWCAD.

Become a Member of NASC before Industry Day

NASC is now accepting membership applications. Learn more and sign up here. Membership dues for the first year are waived for all new members, and dues for universities, colleges and other educational institutions are waived in perpetuity. This is a new relationship with the Navy and the OT Agreement will provide opportunities for all NASC members.

The Navy is ready to start releasing requirements through this vehicle; brisk activity is anticipated from the start.

Registration is free and open to the public, but participants are asked to RSVP to help in planning with the venue.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

