NAS Pax Reopens Gate 3 to Outbound Traffic 3-5:30pm Monday-Thursday

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, April 25, 2024 · Leave a Comment

NAS Patuxent River has reopened Gate 3 to outbound traffic Monday through Thursday from 3pm to 5 pm.

All Gate hours are as follows:

Gate 1: Open 24/7

Gate 2: Open Monday-Friday 6am to 6pm

Gate 3: Open Monday-Friday 6am to 9am (inbound), and Monday-Thursday 3pm to 5:30pm (outbound)