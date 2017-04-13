Music Teacher’s Gift Dedicated at CSM

From left CSM President Dr. Brad Gottfried and two series donors, Susan Kreckman and

John Alvey, and CSM Vice President Dr. Tracy Harris, dean of the Leonardtown Campus, gather near the donated Steinway at the dedication of the Benny C. Morgan Recital Series. The piano was a gift to the college.

The College of Southern Maryland held the dedication of the Benny C. Morgan Memorial Piano and Recital Series on March 4 at the Leonardtown Campus. The event, which featured a performance by the Southern Maryland Chamber Ensemble, recognized longtime music teacher Benny Morgan and the generous gift of his Steinway piano to the college.

“I know that Mr. Morgan would be thrilled that the college is providing a good home for his cherished instrument, with plenty of opportunities to share it and the music he loved with the Southern Maryland community and our students for years to come,” said CSM President Dr. Bradley Gottfried.

A teacher in St. Mary’s County schools for 30 years, Morgan over the years served as organist and choir director at several area churches, and he taught at Margaret Brent High School, Chopticon High School and Esperanza Middle School before retiring in July 1986. In January 2016, Morgan donated his prized Steinway grand piano to CSM’s Leonardtown Campus and, sadly, passed away several weeks later. Following his death, the Benny C. Morgan Recital Series was instituted in Morgan’s memory.

According to Morgan’s friend, John Alvey, who attended the dedication recital, Morgan had hoped that the Steinway would be placed in a performance environment where people could use and appreciate it.

“We owe Mr. Morgan our debt of gratitude for giving us this beautiful instrument to be the foundation to create a robust music program here on the Leonardtown Campus,” said CSM Vice President Tracy Harris, dean of the Leonardtown Campus.

The performing artists for the inaugural 2016-2017 season of the Benny C. Morgan Recital Series are volunteering their talents, so admission is free. The final recital for the season, which will feature the Southern Maryland Chamber Players, will be held at 8 pm April 15 at the Building A auditorium at CSM’s Leonardtown Campus.

