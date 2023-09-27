Music From Poplar Hill Series Continues

The Music From Poplar Hill series will feature David Hardy on cello and Lisa Emenheiser on piano in concert in October.

Tickets are on sale now for the event at St. George’s Episcopal Church in Valley Lee. It will begin at 7:30pm Friday, October 6.

Mr. Hardy is the first cellist of the National Symphony, and Ms. Emenheiser is the National Symphony’s resident pianist; these two artists are among the most respected chamber musicians in Washington, DC.

Each a tremendous solo artist, David and Lisa frequently collaborate as a duo and will perform an evening of virtuoso works for cello and piano by Rachmaninoff, Beethoven, and Barber.

Enjoy intimate performances of a wide range of styles and tastes, presented by the finest professional musicians from the region. Performances begin at 7:30pm; come early and bring a picnic.

The church is at 19167 Poplar Hill Lane in Valley Lee, MD.

Jazz vocalist Steve Washington is scheduled to perform on November 17.