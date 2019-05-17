Museum Sites Waive Fees Saturday for Military Members

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, May 17, 2019 · Leave a Comment

On Armed Forces Day, May 18, 2019, two museum sites, St. Clement’s Island Museum in Colton’s Point and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum in Piney Point, will offer active duty and retired members of the military free regular admission to each of the museums during normal operating hours, 10 am to 5 pm.

Others in party must pay regular admission prices at both locations. The prices at St. Clement’s Island Museum are $3 for adults, $1.50 for children (6-18), $2 for seniors and military, 5 and younger are free. The St. Clement’s Island Water Taxi is not included in this promotion as free admission for active duty and retired military only includes museum admissions. It is $7 per person (all ages) for water taxi, which includes museum admission. The prices at Piney Point Lighthouse Museum are $7 for adults, $3.50 for children (6-18), seniors and military, 5 and younger are free.

The museum stores at each site are open daily, 10 am to 5 pm, and showcase a broad assortment of unique items. From books to jewelry, to children’s products to home accessories and local artisan’s and author’s offerings, there is something for everyone. By purchasing from the stores, patrons are helping to support the local museums’ preservation and community-service efforts.

The St. Mary’s County Museum Division was established to collect, preserve, research, and interpret the historic sites and artifacts which illustrate the natural and cultural histories of St. Mary’s County and the Potomac River.

With this as its charter, the Museum Division serves as a resource, liaison, and community advocate for all St. Mary’s County public and private cultural assets. The division manages 94 acres of property and four historic sites, including the St. Clement’s Island Museum and the Little Red Schoolhouse; the Piney Point Lighthouse, Museum and Historic Park; the Drayden African-American Schoolhouse; and the U-1105 Black Panther Shipwreck Preserve. The division also assists with the monitoring and maintenance of St. Clement’s Island State Park and the US Colored Troops Interpretive Center.

For more information about this promotion, regarding hours of operation, programs, events, admission prices, and more, visit the St. Mary’s County Museum Division’s social media pages on Facebook.

To learn more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7

Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700