Morning Coffee Off the Burner

Posted by Java Joe on Thursday, December 21, 2023 · Leave a Comment

Morning Coffee, a robust blend of links to news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community, is off the burner for a winter break.

We’ll be back Thursday, January 4, 2024, with the same morning updates you’ve come to expect.

Happy Hanukkah, Merry Christmas, Happy Kwanzaa, Happy New Year, Peace on Earth.

Please keep in your thoughts all those working to keep the world safe, especially during this time.

Sign up for Morning Coffee to be delivered to your inbox Monday through Thursday. Stay ahead of the curve with news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community.