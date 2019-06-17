More to Explore Program Turns Five

For five years now, St. Mary’s County residents have had the advantage of an entire program that encourages outdoor living. The Healthy Eating and Active Living Action Team of the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership, which is supported by MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, is announcing the fifth year of the local More to Explore program.

More to Explore encourages all members of the community to get outside and explore the region’s local parks, historic sites and farmers markets through an annual passport challenge. The More to Explore passport is a perfect guide for participants to find these locations and offers prizes for people who visit multiple sites.

The 2019 challenge is set to run from June 17 through Aug. 17. The program works in tandem with the St. Mary’s County Library summer reading program, allowing residents to participate online or with a printed copy of the full passport or quick guide. For more information on how to participate, visit the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership online.

Sponsors for the program are crucial to its ongoing success and provide the funding to offer printed materials and prizes to participants. Thank you to the sponsors for 2019: Healthiest Maryland Businesses, Bread of Life Food Pantry, the Minority Outreach Coalition, MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, St. Mary’s County Health Department, St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks, St. Mary’s County Tennis Association, St. Mary’s County Library, The Community Alcohol Coalition, and United HealthCare.

Healthy eating and active living are essential to preventing and controlling chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, heart disease, and high blood pressure. These diseases are contributors to the leading causes of death nationally and here in St. Mary’s County. The Healthy Eating and Active Living team of the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership brings together local organizations and residents for local action around healthy eating and active living. Joining the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership is free, and new members are always welcome.

For more information and one-click access to a full list of resources available at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, visit their Leader member page.