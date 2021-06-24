More to Explore Program Continues

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, June 24, 2021 · Leave a Comment

The Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership‘s More to Explore program is back!

The More to Explore program encourages community members to get outside and explore St. Mary’s County’s local parks, historic sites, and farmers markets through an annual passport challenge. The More to Explore passport guides participants to these locations and offers prizes for those who visit multiple sites during the challenge period.

The 2021 challenge will run from until September 5. The program works in tandem with the St. Mary’s County Library summer reading program, which allows individuals to participate online or with a printed copy of the full passport or quick guide. For more information on how to participate, click here.

The initiative is a collaborative effort of the Chronic Disease Prevention Action Team of the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership. The team brings together community organizations and residents to coordinate local action around chronic disease prevention and control.

Healthy Eating and Active Living are essential in the prevention and control of chronic diseases like diabetes, cancer, heart disease, and high blood pressure. These chronic diseases contribute to the leading causes of death nationally and here in St. Mary’s County. By focusing on healthy eating and maintaining a physically active lifestyle, residents can help prevent these chronic diseases (and many other conditions) as well as the complications associated with them.

Sponsors are crucial to the ongoing success of this program and provide the means to offer printed materials and prizes to participants. Thank you to our sponsors for 2021: MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, the Minority Outreach Coalition, St. Mary’s County Health Department, St. Mary’s County Library, and St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks.